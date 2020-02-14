Germany says it has broken a network of far-right terrorism

BERLIN – Twelve men, one of them a police officer, were arrested on Friday on charges of forming and supporting a far-right terrorist network that plans powerful attacks against politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims, authorities said.

Arrests occur when Germany faces both an increase in violence and an infiltration of its security services by extreme right-wing extremists. After focusing for years on the risks of Islamic extremists and foreign groups, officials are recalibrating their anti-terrorism strategy to address internal threats.

The arrests are the latest in a series of episodes that Christine Lambrecht, the justice minister, called "a terrorist threat of the extreme right and extreme right in our country."

"We need to be particularly vigilant and act decisively against this threat," he said on Twitter.

Last summer, authorities said, a man with a violent neo-Nazi record shot and killed a local politician in Hesse, in central Germany, who had defended the refugee policies of Germany. It was thought to be the first right-wing political assassination since the Nazi era.