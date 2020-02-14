Germany says it has broken a network of far-right terrorism

BERLIN – Twelve men, one of them a police officer, were arrested on Friday on charges of forming and supporting a far-right terrorist network that plans powerful attacks against politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims, authorities said.
Arrests occur when Germany faces both an increase in violence and an infiltration of its security services by extreme right-wing extremists. After focusing for years on the risks of Islamic extremists and foreign groups, officials are recalibrating their anti-terrorism strategy to address internal threats.
The arrests are the latest in a series of episodes that Christine Lambrecht, the justice minister, called "a terrorist threat of the extreme right and extreme right in our country."
"We need to be particularly vigilant and act decisively against this threat," he said on Twitter.
Last summer, authorities said, a man with a violent neo-Nazi record shot and killed a local politician in Hesse, in central Germany, who had defended the refugee policies of Germany. It was thought to be the first right-wing political assassination since the Nazi era.
Almost at the same time, several police officers in the Frankfurt region were investigated on suspicion of participating in extremist chat groups. The investigation arose from the arrest of a Frankfurt police officer accused of threatening a lawyer representing victims of extreme right-wing extremists.
In October, a heavily armed man, apparently radicalized online, He tried to enter a synagogue in Halle before killing two passersby. Then, in January, the police raided the homes of people belonging to an organization known as Neo Nazi Group Combat 18, confiscating parts of weapons, among other things.
Authorities say there are more than 12,000 people in Germany known for having far-right views and considered potentially violent.
Horst Seehofer, the country's interior minister, promised late last year to step up the fight against right-wing extremism by creating 600 new jobs in the federal police and intelligence agency. Laws on weapons and hate speech hardened in October after the failed synagogue attack.
In the new case, authorities said the extremist group formed in September and had met several times to plan attacks against asylum seekers and politicians, among others. Police raided 13 locations in five western states and in Saxony-Anhalt in the east; A homemade weapon was found during one of the raids, German public broadcaster ARD reported.
"The objective of the group was to shake and eventually destroy the state and social order of the Federal Republic of Germany," said Markus Schmitt, spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office.
Soon after, Herbert Reul, Interior Minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told reporters that a man accused of supporting the group had worked for the police. His work was not specified, but it was believed to be administrative in nature.
Four of those arrested were arrested on charges of forming and participating in a terrorist group. The other eight were accused of promising to provide financial support, weapons or other assistance. The 12 men will be brought before the judges on Saturday.