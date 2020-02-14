Genesis Invitational: Rory McIlroy just two of the tip when Tiger Woods glides in Rivieira | Golf news

Watch the weekend action at the Riviera Country Club live at Sky Sports Golf. The coverage of the third round begins on Saturday at 6 p.m.

















The best shots and the best moments of the second day at Riviera Country Club, where Rory McIlroy maintained pressure on leader Matt Kuchar when Tiger Woods lost nine shots.

The best shots and the best moments of the second day at Riviera Country Club, where Rory McIlroy maintained pressure on leader Matt Kuchar when Tiger Woods lost nine shots.

Rory McIlroy is only two strokes from leader Matt Kuchar in the intermediate stage of the Genesis Invitational when Tiger Woods lost nine shots in Rivieria.

Kuchar maintained his absolute leadership while following his 64th opening with a two below 69, while McIlroy was delighted with his course and game management in the afternoon wave of day two, since he returned a 67 mixing six birdies with a Bogey in each nine.

McIlroy shares second place with Harold Varner III and Wyndham Clark, former champion Adam Scott propelled 61 places in the standings with a 64 and Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Paul Casey are well placed in four below, but Woods returned to the even level after falling three shots in four holes in his frustrating 73.

Kuchar kept a bogey off his card the first day, but immediately got into trouble when he started his second round, pulling his second long and to the left of the green and needing four more to get off when he started with an ugly six, although he recovered with 20-foot birdie putts in the third and fifth.

He did well to make a six-foot hole to save bogey in the seventh, but a birdie-birdie at the start of the nine placed the 41-year-old and stopped the last seven holes to remain at the top of the table. classification in nine under par.

Varner maintained the leadership of the club after the morning session after delivering a 68 of five birdie, and McIlroy then matched his seven points less, since he not only put himself in a position to dispute the title, but also to extend his advantage about Brooks Koepka and Rahm at the top of the world ranking.

Rory McIlroy was happy with the management of his game and is eager to stay happy over the weekend after a 67 of six birdie left him only two of the leader in the Genesis Invitational.

The newly crowned world No. 1 enjoyed the start he wanted when he made a double for birdie in the first and turned from six feet to another in the third, but after missing another good opportunity at four, he pushed his approach to the fifth and He could not avoid his first spot of the round.

A dazzling stunner around the bunker in the center of the sixth green allowed him to save on par with ease, and hid from inside 20 feet for birdie at seven before atoning for a bad read on the ninth green with a safe range putt similar for birdie in 11.

McIlroy made six birdies in his 67

McIlroy's putter was on target again from 20 feet in 14, but he missed two holes later when a tentative putt pair burned the edge of the hole, although he expired in length 17 to make a clean sweep of birdies on each from them. The three pairs in Riviera.

"For most of the day I did the things I had to do, I did birdies to the couples and I didn't get into any real trouble from the tee," he said later. "I missed some streets and it makes it very difficult to control your turn and get the ball into these greens."

"But I did well, I played at the angles, I got a couple of really good ups and downs towards the end, and it was a good two putt in 18 to finish. I turned in two underneath and told myself if I could do birdie 11 and 17, and then the rest, I'll be happy. It didn't work out that way, but a couple of them in the last nine were very nice.

"I'm handling my game well. I've hit a couple of loose shots here and there, but I'm thinking about the golf course and that's what this place is about. I mean, you can hit some squirrels and get away with it whenever you want. you lose in the right places, and during the first days I have done it.

Adam Scott, the 2005 champion, competed for a second title in Riviera with an excellent second round 64, showing no signs of rust in his first start of 2020.

"I feel quite good with my game. I have been successful with some short irons, I have stayed quite well for the most part, my blows and my short game have been good, so those are all the things I need during the weekend ".

Clark, who played in the last group of the day, got a draw at three per second when he stopped the last in the dark of the night by 68, while Scott made birdie on four of the last six holes to jump to six low in a Awesome first outing of the year for the Australian, the champion in Riviera 15 years ago, when the event was reduced to 36 holes due to bad weather.

Rahm (68) and Ryder Cup partner Rose (69) will seek to make an early charge on Saturday along with several other notables in four, a group that includes Dustin Johnson (66), Paul Casey (69) and Bryson DeChambeau (70)

The highs and lows of the second round 73 of Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational when the tournament host slipped to the even level on the weekend in Riviera.

But Woods will be among the tenth tee holders for the third round after dirtying his card with several "serious mistakes," the first of which led to a double six bogey in 15, his sixth, when he made strong contact with a Wedge and his bunker escaped from a covered lie ran on the other side of the green.

The host of the tournament was once again under the card of the day with birdies in hole 17 and the first hole, but another rebel wedge in the third led to the first of three bogeys in four holes, although three closing pairs at least assured that it would be close for another 36 holes

Also on par is Koepka, who made three putts from just three feet on the final green to complete a roller coaster 73 that included two double bogeys, four bogeys but also six birdies.