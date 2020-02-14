Gayle King responds to Snoop Dogg's apologies: this is what she had to say!

%MINIFYHTML7530e4cfc2bb741f321756d6d9ff1add11% %MINIFYHTML7530e4cfc2bb741f321756d6d9ff1add12%

As you probably know, Snoop Dogg attacked Gayle King and didn't contain anything after she mentioned the Kobe Bryant rape case despite his tragic death on January 26. That interview really bothered many people, but the woman insisted that her words were taken out of context.

Either way, the rapper took time to think about his harsh words and after realizing that "two mistakes don't correct," he apologized.

%MINIFYHTML7530e4cfc2bb741f321756d6d9ff1add13% %MINIFYHTML7530e4cfc2bb741f321756d6d9ff1add14%

Now, Gayle has responded to the apology and it seems that everyone is fine!

%MINIFYHTML7530e4cfc2bb741f321756d6d9ff1add15% %MINIFYHTML7530e4cfc2bb741f321756d6d9ff1add16%

Snoop felt so bad about the angry video he posted, insulting the famous interviewer that he even offered to "sit and talk in private."

‘Two errors do not correct. When you're wrong, you have to fix it. That said, Gayle King, I publicly shot you down by attacking you in a derogatory way based on emotions … I was angry at the questions you asked me. (I overreacted. I should have handled it differently than that. I was raised much better than that. So I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call it by name and just be disrespectful, "Snoop Dogg apologized.

He went on to say that he never wanted his outburst to be like that.

Instead, he was just trying to defend "a friend who wasn't here to defend himself."

He also mentioned that it was an excellent way to teach those who criticize him that it is okay to apologize when he makes a mistake and fix it.

Ad

After this post, Gayle spoke with ET and stated that: accept I accept the apologies and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss. I deeply regret that the questions I asked will increase that pain. That was never my intention. As a journalist, it is sometimes difficult to balance my work with emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don't always make it perfect, but I constantly strive to do it with compassion and integrity. "



Post views:

0 0