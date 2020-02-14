Home Entertainment Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology

CBS news anchor Gayle King formally accepted the apologies of rapper Snoop Dogg after he posted a video expressing remorse for the threats he made after his interview with Lisa Leslie.

"I accept the apologies and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss," he said in a statement to the Associated Press.

"As a journalist, it is sometimes difficult to balance my work with emotions and feelings during difficult times," King added. "I don't always make it perfect, but I constantly strive to do it with compassion and integrity."

