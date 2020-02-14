Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology

CBS news anchor Gayle King formally accepted the apologies of rapper Snoop Dogg after he posted a video expressing remorse for the threats he made after his interview with Lisa Leslie.

"I accept the apologies and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss," he said in a statement to the Associated Press.

"As a journalist, it is sometimes difficult to balance my work with emotions and feelings during difficult times," King added. "I don't always make it perfect, but I constantly strive to do it with compassion and integrity."

During the interview with Leslie, King was criticized for pressuring the WNBA star on the old rape case of Kobe Bryant. Like the rest of the public, Snoop was upset and responded angrily. He later retracted after talking to his mother.

"Then, with that said: Gayle King, I brought you down publicly by attacking you in a derogatory way based on emotions … I got angry at the questions you asked. [I] I overreacted. I should have handled it differently than that. I was raised better than that. So I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call him by his name and be disrespectful, "he said earlier this week.

"I didn't mean it was like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend who wasn't here to defend himself. A lot of people admire me and love me and appreciate me, so I want to let them know that every time you're wrong, it's okay to fix it, It's okay to get angry and say you're wrong. I apologize. Hopefully, we can sit down and talk in private. Have a nice day. " .