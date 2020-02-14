Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apologies after explicit Kobe Bryant Rant

%MINIFYHTML90369aaa341c5cf2aed1525efb89648c11% %MINIFYHTML90369aaa341c5cf2aed1525efb89648c12%

The rapper, who previously criticized the television co-host for mentioning the rape accusations in 2003 against the late NBA star in an interview with Lisa Leslie, publicly apologized to Gayle on Wednesday.

Things are fine now between Gayle king and rapper Snoop Dogg. In a new statement on Thursday, February 13, the co-host of "CBS This Morning" shared that she had forgiven the rapper after he publicly apologized to her for her & # 39; derogatory attitude & # 39; while defending late Kobe Bryant.

"I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss," the statement said. "As a journalist, it is sometimes difficult to balance doing my job with emotions and feelings in difficult times."

He ended his statement by saying, "I don't always make it perfect, but I constantly strive to do it with compassion and integrity."

Dogg, who previously criticized Gayle for mentioning the rape allegations in 2003 against Kobe in an interview with Lisa LeslieHe publicly apologized to Gayle on Wednesday, admitting he was wrong. "Gayle King, I brought you down publicly by coming to you in a derogatory way based on emotions … I was angry at the questions you asked me. I overreacted," he said in an Instagram video.

He went on to say, "I should have handled it differently than that. I was raised much better than that. So I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call him by his name and be disrespectful." It didn't mean it was like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend who wasn't here to defend himself. "

Dogg hinted at the caption that he decided to apologize to King after "talking to my mom." He also sent best wishes to King, his family and Vanessa Bryant's family.

The rapper was among those who went to Gayle for the controversial question during the aforementioned interview. "What do you get from that? We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't date [Oprah Winfrey]? Why do they attack us all? We are your people. You don't come after Harvey Weinstein, asking those dumb questions, "he said in a video." I'm sick of all of you. Funky doghead b *** h. How dare you try to burn my boy's reputation, punk motherf **** r? Respect the family and back off, b *** h, before you come looking for you, "he added furiously.