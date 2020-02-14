Gay couple goes viral for divorce due to disagreement over the dispute between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

%MINIFYHTMLe75841b3a37a70c2c08cc301f3392f5511% %MINIFYHTMLe75841b3a37a70c2c08cc301f3392f5512%

FOX / WENN / Dutch press photo / Avalon

In the last episode of & # 39; Divorce Court & # 39 ;, Don & # 39; te and D & # 39; Andrew Leaphart admit that their discussion of the two rappers led them to seek divorce.

Up News Info –

There are many reasons that can lead a married couple to seek divorce, but the divided reason for this couple is surely one that many people would not have expected. Don & # 39; te and D & # 39; Andrew Leaphart have become viral after the two revealed that one of the reasons they separated was because they had opposing views on the meat between Nicki Minaj Y Cardi B.

In the last episode of the television show "Divorce Court", Judge Lynn Toler asked them "what really caused the separation", to which D & # 39; Andrew replied: "The meat of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B". Lynn was surprised to hear what she heard, which led her to ask: "Are you serious?" In response, D & # 39; Andrew insisted he was serious.

%MINIFYHTMLe75841b3a37a70c2c08cc301f3392f5513% %MINIFYHTMLe75841b3a37a70c2c08cc301f3392f5514%

He then continued explaining that they were discussing "who started what" regarding Cardi and Nicki's infamous beef before things got hot. "I admit it, it was silly," Don & # 39; te intervened, adding that he is in Team Cardi while his partner is in Team Nicki. Hearing his story, Lynn still couldn't believe it and asked again, "And you broke up with that?"

%MINIFYHTMLe75841b3a37a70c2c08cc301f3392f5515% %MINIFYHTMLe75841b3a37a70c2c08cc301f3392f5516%

However, Don & # 39; te then admitted that there were "underlying problems" before his disagreement over the two rappers. Saying that D & # 39; Andrew was "ungrateful" and "disrespectful," he noted that his argument "was one of the moments (he) was disrespectful."

<br />

The couple went viral after the episode. "Can you imagine saying that Cardi is a better rapper than Nicki (or vice versa) and ending up with divorce papers in your hand," said one. "These two guys in the divorce court broke through the flesh of Nicki and Cardi that I'm crying," reacted another. Meanwhile, a Nicki fan said he could relate to D & # 39; Andrew: "This is justified. I would divorce someone if they told me they like Cardi about Nicki."