Funeral of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, brothers Billy and Joe Smith in Sevenoaks Kent

The mourners went to the funerals of twin brothers and stars of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Billy and Joe Smith, who committed suicide just after Christmas.

The 32-year-old twins were found hanging side by side near their homes in Sevenoaks, Kent, on December 28 last year.

They left a suicide note for their grandmother, who later revealed that Joe had fought cancer and they both became depressed as they struggled to cope with their diagnosis.

Today they were buried in the Sevenoaks cemetery in Kent after an emotional procession through the city and a funeral in the church of St. John the Baptist.

Friends and family gathered at his grandmother Phoebe's house in Sevenoaks this morning, carrying ornate floral tributes in the form of a bottle of Jack Daniels, Jose Cuervo tequila and a Rolex watch, before continuing the courtship to the church.

The funeral attendants were dressed in black and red and were received in the church with the sounds of "Not heavy, he is my brother,quot; of The Hollies before a presentation by Father Robin.

After the service, the coffins were returned to their separate carriages pulled by white horses to be taken to Greatness Park Cemetery, where friends and family held a private burial.

Mourners clinging to the side of the carriage carrying one of the brothers' coffins to the church in Sevenoaks are shown

A mourning woman appears in bright red with a black fascinator while smoking a cigarette and looks at the coffins

Members of the itinerant community are shown walking behind white horse-drawn carriages carrying the bodies of Joe and Billy Smith.

The funeral procession made its way through the streets of the city of Kent while the mourners watched to pay their respects.

Female members of the itinerant community are shown outside the church of San Juan Bautista after the coffins arrived

A woman is seen crying while waiting to go to the funeral of Billy and Joe Smith, 32, of Sevenoaks, Kent.

A woman is seen crying while the Smith's funeral procession made its way through the center of Sevenoaks before

Overcome by the pain, the mourners are hugged outside the church in Kent this morning.

The mourners dressed in red and black to attend the service, which began with the sounds of & # 39; He is not heavy, he is my brother & # 39; from The Hollies

One of the brothers is taken to church in Sevenoaks in his coffin carried by members of the community.

& # 39; Many Rivers To Cross & # 39; of UB40 rang through the halls at the request of the brothers before the opening prayer of Father Robin.

A letter they wrote before they died was read by a woman named Sarah.

A tribute included a poem that said: & # 39; Billy and Joey, my babies, you are very special and we are from the beginning. I held you in my arms and deep in my heart.

& # 39; And like two raindrops falling in calm waters, your lives produced waves, you touched everyone's hearts.

& # 39; Now you have gone to play, with angels in heaven above. We will keep your special memories and treasure them with love.

& # 39; Although, dear babies, you were with us only for a while, you will live in our hearts forever, with your remembered smiles.

& # 39; My Lord, please hold them in your arms and treasure them carefully. Compensate for everything they suffered and everything they had to endure.

"Please, whisper in your ears, in case you don't listen, how much we really love you and wish you were still here."

The twins' friends read a poem for them that ended "until we meet again, rest in paradise, boys."

The hymns also included & # 39; Hallelujah, worthy is the lamb because you are holy & # 39 ;, & # 39; Peace like a river, love like a mountain & # 39; and & # 39; Let my living water flow over my soul & # 39 ;.

Other songs that were played on the service were & # 39; Never Never Walk Alone & # 39; from Gill Diamond and & # 39; One Sweet Day & # 39; by Mariah Carey, dedicated to Joe by his wife, Charmaine.

After the service, the coffins (pictured with the mourners walking behind) were returned to their separate carriages pulled by white horses to be taken to Greatness Park Cemetery, where friends and family held a private burial.

The grounds of the Church of St. John the Baptist in Sevenoaks, Kent, are filled with friends, family and other members of the itinerant community before the funerals began.

White coffins adorned with rose gold were removed from the white carriage adorned by white horses and taken to the church to begin the service.

A set of flowers had the shape of the red wine of Billy and Joe & # 39; with the word & # 39; cousin & # 39; and two cups, while two made silver and gold Rolex watches.

One of the floral tributes was shaped like a bottle of Jack Daniel & # 39; s whiskey, with a note that read: & # 39; To my friends Bill and Joe, they left but never forgot & # 39;

A van joined the funeral procession covered with red, white and blue floral tributes to Joe, with the word & # 39; husband & # 39; and a picture of him, his separated wife Charmaine and two children.

The van was covered with huge white, red and blue floral tributes to the two men.

The word & # 39; children & # 39; It was placed in flowers inside one of the ears on behalf of the Smiths' parents

A note about one of the floral tributes of his separated wife, Charmaine, said: & # 39; To my Joe, Happy Valentine's Day, I love you forever, from Charmaine xxx & # 39;

Then he read a tribute to Joe in two halves, separated by & # 39; You Have Got A Friend In Me & # 39; from Toy Story of his son Joseph to & # 39; Daddy and Uncle Bill & # 39 ;.

& # 39; Daddy & # 39; s Little Girl & # 39; The Shires was also performed on behalf of her daughter Savannah Rose.

The mourners heard the Lord's Prayer and Pastor Ben Cooper read the Scriptures before the end of the service.

According to Valentine's Day, dozens of Ferrero Rocher chocolates filled a heart with roses on the grass outside. An image of the twins formed the letter & # 39; O & # 39; in the word & # 39; Children & # 39 ;.

Billy and Joe's favorite songs sounded in a loudspeaker while the mourners gathered to admire the tributes.

The red heart balloons tied to the garden fence said "I love you,quot; and "We will always be together."

A note about Jack Daniel's floral tribute said: & # 39; To my friends Bill and Joe. Gone but never forgotten. Always in our thoughts.

Another note about a floral tribute similar to the Jose Cuervo Especial tequila bottle said: & # 39; To my Joe and Billy. Thank you for the best memories and for never leaving me. I will love you forever. & # 39;

One of the other tributes said: & # 39; To the two greatest legends of Kent. I will miss you both very much. Until we meet again, guys.

These mourners walked to the church with balloons and red flowers on Valentine's Day to pay their respects to the Smiths

Floral tributes are depicted at the roadside where a funeral procession took place in Sevenoaks, Kent, this morning

A funeral procession that includes two separate white horse carriages for each of the men's coffins paraded through the city today.

Today the brothers are being buried in the Sevenoaks cemetery in Kent after a funeral procession through the city (pictured) and a service in the Church of St. John the Baptist

Two separate white horse carriages took the children's coffins to their grandmother's house.

A pair of white horses with plumes of white feathers on their heads dragged them while the mourners cried on the sidelines.

Joe, who was born first, was in the first carriage while Billy followed him in the second carriage.

A separate silver hearse carried a series of floral tributes while passersby watched and stopped to pay their respects.

The procession, followed by several white cars to take the family to church, waited on the road while the weeping mourners kissed the carriage windows saying & # 39; I love you Bill & # 39; and & # 39; I love you Joe & # 39 ;.

The funeral will be held at the church of St. John the Baptist in Sevenoaks this morning. A white funeral carriage pulled by two white horses is seen outside covered with the flag of St. George

It represents a hearse that travels through Sevenoaks, Kent, where the brothers lived before they found them hanging from the trees near their homes three days after Christmas last year.

The Smith's coffins are represented this morning transported in elaborate white carriages pulled by white horses.

The images of the twins were displayed on each side of the carriages, driven by people dressed in black, to show the family and friends who were in each.

A police officer drove around 30 cars off the residential street towards the city center of Sevenoaks.

Billy and Joe starred in the successful Channel 4 program My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding in 2013.

A bitter dispute broke out over where they should be buried after Joey's separated wife, Charmaine, insisted that they let him rest in Essex, where they married seven years ago and lived before their separation.

Smith's grandmother, Phoebe, 75, and the rest of the family argued that they should be together in Sevenoaks, where they lived and grew up.