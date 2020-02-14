From drugs to flowers: the rise of Valentine's rose in Colombia | Colombia

%MINIFYHTML3796281683221d3650ed78cc7c5361a911% %MINIFYHTML3796281683221d3650ed78cc7c5361a912%

Suesca, Colombia – The rose farms in the high-range savannas of Colombia were all weeks of action before Valentine's Day.

The farmers crossed long rows of rose bushes, trimmed deep red flowers and added them to a large pile of roses wrapped in their arms like babies.

The men pushed carts full of boxes of red, pink, yellow and white flowers from giant greenhouses and into the hands of production teams.

The workers collected the roses at a rapid pace, pruned, plucked, sorted and grouped each flower into delicious bouquets of flowers that would land in supermarkets throughout the United States in 48 hours.

For flower growers in the South American country, vacations are less a day of love and more a three-week sprint to the end.

Rose farmer Marta Isabel Beltra, 45, cuts and picks flowers in Suesca, Colombia (Megan Janetsky)

Colombia is the second largest flower exporter in the world, after the Netherlands. Cut flowers are one of the largest exports in the country along with coffee, oil, coal and precious materials.

This year, Colombia expects to export more than $ 1.5 billion in flowers, about 660 million flowers, according to data from the Colombian Association of Flower Exporters (Asocolflores). The vast majority arrive in the United States, Colombia's largest trading partner.

February 14, Valentine's Day, is the most important day for Colombian florists such as Fantasy Farms, a farm in the highlands near the country's capital, Bogotá. Only the day represents 20 percent of its annual sales, said Dora Chriva, director of operations at the farm.

"At this time, we say that we are 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Chriva said, as the florists advance. It is a crucial day for producers, although Colombian culture does not even celebrate the party.

"The celebration of Valentine's Day requires extra work," Chriva said. "The volume of flowers you have for this celebration takes up a little more than your set schedule … We work very hard for almost three weeks in production for the day of love."

But the flower trade only took off in the South American country in the 1990s, and trade growth, while benefiting the economy and the labor market, did not have all the expected effects.

A substitute for coca?

In the 1990s, Colombian drug cartels depended on the cultivation of the coca plant to feed their cocaine empire and the Colombian government and the United States sought ways to curb drug production.

To offer incentives for alternative crops, the United States, under the administration of President George HW Bush, passed the Andean Trade Preference Act in 1991, which eliminated tariffs on agricultural products such as flowers for Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia.

"Colombia's economy needed to diversify away from illicit economies, mainly focused on drug trafficking," said Sergio Guzmán, director of Risk Analysis of Colombia. "The idea of ​​the governments of the United States and Colombia was to form a series of agricultural products that could diversify Colombia's economy and move it away from a coca-centered economy."

In 2002, then President George W. Bush took a step further, replacing the trade agreement with the Andean Law on Trade Promotion and Drug Eradication, which encouraged countries like Colombia to cooperate with the so-called anti-narcotics efforts of the "war against the drugs,quot;.

Colombia used an aggressive aerial spraying program, spraying those crops with glyphosate, a chemical that is believed to cause cancer. Between the early 1990s and 2015, when the fumigation practice was suspended, US pilots and Colombian police sprayed 4.4 million acres (17.8 million hectares) of Colombia with the chemist. While the effort almost eradicated coca production, the method was deeply controversial.

At the same time, the government promoted legal alternatives such as flowers and coffee.

A pink rose ready to pick up on Valentine's Day is shown inside a greenhouse in Suesca, Colombia (Megan Janetsky / Al Jazeera)

Flower exports grew steadily after 1991. Between 2001 and 2020, Colombian flower exports increased from $ 630 million annually to an estimated $ 1.5 billion, Ascolflores data shows. Today, about 80 percent of the flowers that line the shelves of the US market come from Colombia.

But even when the flower industry flourished, roses and other crops failed to fill the coca gap, analysts say.

"You have to understand the problem with the war on drugs and, in part, cocaine production in Colombia is that the demand is very inflexible," Guzman said. "There is an inelastic demand for drugs."

Cocaine production continues to increase in Colombia, reaching a record in 2017. After US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid to Colombia and "decertify,quot; the country as a partner in its "war on drugs,quot; , the Duque government announced that it intended to resume aerial spraying.

Although coca was grown in remote regions, flowers should be grown in cities like Suesca, where they could be transported in just over an hour to be exported to the international airport of Bogotá. Instead of becoming a substitute, Guzmán said that roses and carnations became an "alternative,quot;, creating a new industry in the South American country, but not combating Colombia's multi-million dollar cocaine trade.

& # 39; Begging to export them & # 39;

Even so, the country and its residents have benefited from the flower market boom.

In the country with high unemployment rates and informal employment, the industry created 140,000 formal jobs for Colombians. However, on average, flower workers earn a little more than Colombia's minimum wage, about $ 290 per month. Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday that the country expects to double flower exports to $ 3 billion by 2030 by expanding to markets in Asia and Latin America.

Yenny Alexandra Velásquez, 23, was among a multitude of rose growers who collected lots of red roses in one of the 30 Fantasy Farms greenhouses.

Rose farmer Yenny Alexandra Velásquez, 23, classifies flowers in Suesca, Colombia (Megan Janetsky / Al Jazeera)

The farm is hidden in the sheets of his house in Suesca, Colombia. The mild climate of the city offers the perfect conditions for crops to thrive. The cultivation of flowers had been in the family of the young Colombian farmer for generations.

"Virtually my whole family has been dedicated to this," Velasquez said, cutting the flower stalks while he spoke. "My mom, my dad, my grandmother, my uncles and aunts … Since I can remember, they've been cutting."

But when Velasquez was a child, he remembered that they were only a few small farms that dotted the rolling hillsides. Today, these farms have been replaced by kilometers of greenhouses such as Fantasy Farms.

While Colombia produces 1,600 different types of flowers, roses have become the daily bread of exports.

Velasquez said the job offered him the opportunity to save money to attend college and support his three-year-old daughter.

"I have not had the opportunity to study," he said. "Meanwhile, I am working here to earn money to pay for my education."

Farm workers in Suesca, Colombia, classify and group roses to export to the United States (Megan Janetsky / Al Jazeera)

The growth of the flower market was clear as farmers prepared for Valentine's Day this year.

Salsa music resonated in the production chains while the roses were packed vigorously and sent by a conveyor belt, and through the greenhouses where farmers like Velasquez examined the flowers with a trained eye.

"(You know the flower is perfect) by the tips, the tip should be a little open," he said, looking down at a bouquet of impeccable-looking flowers, the deep red petals still sealed like an envelope. "At this time, we are asked to export them."