Friday's PRO14 envelope: Munster riot against Kings, Glasgow beats Zebre | Rugby Union News

Arno Botha celebrates an attempt with his Munster teammates

We recapitulate Friday's PRO14 action when Munster returned to the top of his conference with a great victory and Glasgow triumphed over Zebre …

Munster 68-3 Kings of the South

Munster returned to the top of Conference B on PRO14 while running 10 attempts against Southern Kings in a comfortable victory at Irish Independent Park.

Arno Botha scored a hat-trick of attempts, Shane Daly scored a pair in the second half with the man of the John Hodnett party, making his first exit for the province, also crossing.

Botha ran in a hat-trick against the Kings

The Kings did not help their cause by having two players in the dump, one in each half, but the South African side had no answer for the pace and power of Munster.

The home team had the extra point involved in the interval with two attempts by Botha and one by Calvin Nash and Jack O & # 39; Donoghue helped Munster to his biggest victory in PRO 14.

Glasgow Warriors 56-24 Zebre

Glasgow accumulated eight attempts in a Guinness PRO14 56-24 victory over Zebre that raised its hopes for play-offs.

George Horne and Mesulame Dolokoto landed twice for the hosts in Scotstoun, while Matt Fagerson, DTH Van Der Merwe and Tom Gordon also crossed the whitewash and the Warriors benefited from a penalty attempt in the second half.

However, the Warriors did not have things in their own way, and led by only four points at the break after the attempts of Daniele Rimpelli and Marcello Violi.

But the result was not in doubt when Pierre Bruno added the third five minutes of Zebre.