Foxconn: Foxconn denies the report of the resumption of the plant in China – Latest news

The iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has rejected reports suggesting it was considering reopening a significant portion of its Chinese production force this month, even as China continues to stagger under the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

In response to a report, Foxconn made the claims in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange, Apple Insider reported Wednesday.

The contract manufacturer did not correct the publication or provide additional information on the current status of its production capabilities, the report adds.

Foxconn would keep its factories closed for at least another week in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, media reported in the first week of this month.

This comes at a time when smartphone giants such as Apple and Samsung have closed their offices and stores in the country after the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Meanwhile, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) has been successful in its mask test production and is currently applying for product certification amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fii made an announcement last week that the masks will be used for the first time to protect a million Foxconn employees from infection before being delivered to others outside the company, Xinhua news agency reported.



The company has built production lines to manufacture masks at the Shenzhen Hualong plant and expects to reach a daily capacity of 2 million by the end of February.

It is pertinent to note that smartphone sales in China may decrease by 20% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

While companies such as Huawei, OPPO and Vivo could suffer more due to this decrease, the impact may be limited on smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OnePlus and Realme, "since they are more focused online and abroad."

The new coronavirus (COVID-19), which originated in the Chinese area of ​​Wuhan in December 2019, has impacted social and production activities in the country.

The National Health Commission of China said it received reports of 5,090 new confirmed cases and 121 deaths on Thursday from 31 regions at the provincial level and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, the Xinhua news agency reported Thursday.