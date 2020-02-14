Former President Barack Obama tells Luka Doncic "You're doing fantastic,quot; at the NBA Cares All-Star event – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former President Barack Obama, a big basketball fan, officially the first fan of the game during his eight years in office, made an unannounced appearance Friday at an NBA Cares event during the All-Star weekend in his city Chicago native with several of the best rookies in the league. , second-year players and coaches.

The event was for volunteers to fill several backpacks with school supplies, and that work stopped predictably when Obama entered the room.

"You're doing fantastic," Obama told All-Star Luka Doncic about the Dallas Mavericks, who was sitting at a table with Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd when the 44th president headed to his side of the living room.

Obama gave Kidd a big hug, then turned to Doncic: "Don't listen to him when it comes to shooting," Obama joked, clearly aware that Doncic is already a much better shooter than Kidd in his career.

It was the first of multiple events for Obama during the All-Star weekend: he is scheduled to organize a conversation with several of the best players in the NBA on Saturday, and is expected to also appear in the All-Star Game on Sunday . Obama was at the event for more than half an hour, spending most of that time running a table with Zion Williamson and Trae Young.

They had the same initial reaction.

"It was crazy," said Young, the 21-year-old Atlanta All-Star guard.

"It was crazy," echoed Williamson, the rookie from New Orleans and the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft.

Obama played the game as president and evidently is still closely following the NBA. He had no need for presentations; he knew who the players were, he even greeted Miami rookie Tyler Herro calling him "sniper."

"It was great," said Herro, 20.

Williamson, 19, said it could have been one of his best experiences to date, even surpassing when Obama came to see him play in Duke last season. The only other experience that could be compared, he said, was No. 1 in the draft.

"For him to have one of the busiest schedules, to keep up with all of us, congratulations to him," "I have a lot of respect for him, just knowing us, knowing our statistics. He said "32 career,quot;, man … crazy. "

Williamson had a personal record of 32 points for New Orleans in a loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night. The next morning, he was surprised that Obama wanted to talk about it.

"Being able to stand next to him, talk to him, basically I knew everything about my game and my season, so he knew all that, it's pretty cool," Young said.

Obama shook each hand, stopping to talk to the children, players, coaches and staff in the room. He did not answer questions at the event, but seemed particularly impressed by a boy who told him that he had presented a winning essay to earn the right to be there, although Obama's appearance was a surprise until the moment he crossed the door.

"There really isn't anything like it," said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. "He is a president, he is a young president who is really loved by all America, but in particular by the NBA family." He is very much in tune with our game and it was a great honor to meet him. "

