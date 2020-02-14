Ford withdraws more than 240,000 vehicles due to suspension problem – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Ford is recalling more than 240,000 vehicles due to a suspension problem.

The recall covers models of the Ford Flex, Taurus SHO … and Lincoln MKT models from 2013 to 2018.

%MINIFYHTML18c77770a8fd1e4df362937c927df32313% %MINIFYHTML18c77770a8fd1e4df362937c927df32314%

Ford says the suspension can fracture and may increase the risk of crashing.

%MINIFYHTML18c77770a8fd1e4df362937c927df32315% %MINIFYHTML18c77770a8fd1e4df362937c927df32316%

If you have one of the affected vehicles, you should take it to your dealer.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.