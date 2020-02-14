Ford withdraws more than 240,000 vehicles due to suspension problem – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Ford withdraws more than 240,000 vehicles due to suspension problem – Up...

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Ford is recalling more than 240,000 vehicles due to a suspension problem.

The recall covers models of the Ford Flex, Taurus SHO … and Lincoln MKT models from 2013 to 2018.

Ford says the suspension can fracture and may increase the risk of crashing.

If you have one of the affected vehicles, you should take it to your dealer.

