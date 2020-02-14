Ford F-150 dominates the best new and used sales by state

%MINIFYHTMLaaa83f53d7d363153889306f4a5c079a11% %MINIFYHTMLaaa83f53d7d363153889306f4a5c079a12%

A new study on vehicle sales numbers shows that vans are even more dominant on American roads than you'd expect.

If you've been awake at some point since the 1970s, it's a safe bet that you know that the Ford F-series has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States, well, basically forever. (For sticklers: 37 years No. 1 overall; the best-selling truck for 42.)

You don't have to be a gear to know that. Ford spends approximately Polynesian GDP announcing those events every year, and will do so again in 2020, since the F-150 is a lock to lead when they are in the final numbers for 2019.

Shaking a foam finger "We are number 1,quot; is one thing. Realize that the F-150 is the best selling new vehicle in 20 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas and 22 of the 50 states is another.

And that is just Ford. The Chevy Silverado 1500 truck is the best-selling new vehicle in nine states, and the GMC Sierra 1500 and Toyota Tacoma lead each one at a time. That is 33 states. With an advantage like that, who needs the Electoral College?

Among the used vehicles, the classifications are:

–F-150 has been in 32 states

–Silverado 1500 leads in five

–Tacoma has one

CR-V, Equinox, RAV4 drive SUV

With all the recent talk about the increase in SUV sales as the sedans fall, it's easy to forget that the vans are the true kings of the road.

Compact SUVs are the most popular new vehicles in 15 states. The Honda CR-V leads in eight, the Chevy Equinox in four, the Toyota RAV4 in three.

With numbers like that, you may have forgotten what a sedan looks like. If that is the case, go to California, where the Honda Civic is the new number 1 vehicle; or Florida, an officially designated sedan sanctuary where the Toyota Corolla drives.

Among used vehicles, the Equinox is the best-selling in four states, RAV4 and Nissan Rogue two each and CR-V in one.

Statisticians at iseecars.com, a website that lists millions of new and used vehicles for sale, reduced the numbers by 10.9 million new vehicles sold in 2019 and 8.9 million used vehicles sold in the 2014 model years. 18. The number of new vehicles represents about two thirds of where sales of new vehicles will end in 2019.

Statisticians modeled the figures to generate rankings for the 50 states and the 50 largest metropolitan areas.

The investigation comes with an important caveat that means that it actually underestimates the popularity of trucks, particularly the F series: cars did not include medium-duty trucks such as Ford Super Duty, Silverado 2500 and Ram 3500. Ford is the leader in that segment , so it is probably even more dominant than iseecars reports.

New best-selling vehicle in selected metropolitan areas

Atlanta – Ford F-150

Austin, Texas – Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Baltimore – Honda CR-V

Boston and Manchester, NH – Toyota RAV4

Columbus, Ohio – Honda Civic

Houston – Ford F-150

Indianapolis – Chevrolet Equinox

Los Angeles – Honda Civic

Nashville – Ford F-150

Oklahoma City – Chevrolet Silverado 1500

San Antonio – Ford F-150

Washington, DC – Toyota RAV4

Best-selling used vehicle in selected metropolitan areas

Atlanta – Ford F-150

Austin, Texas – Ford F-150

Baltimore – Nissan Altima

Boston and Manchester, NH – Toyota RAV4

Columbus, Ohio – Honda Civic

Houston – Ford F-150

Indianapolis – Chevrolet Equinox

Las Vegas – Nissan Altima

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale – Toyota Corolla

Nashville – Nissan Altima

Philadelphia – Nissan Rogue

Washington, DC – Toyota Camry