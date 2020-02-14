"For us, every day is Valentine's Day,quot; – Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most beloved actresses in our industry. She has been in the industry for more than decades and has entertained us all with her eternal grace and her brilliant screen performances. She is happily married to Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene and the two are stellar examples of harmony and happiness.

The actress attended a movie promotion recently and was asked about her plans for Valentine's Day plans.

"For us, every day is Valentine's Day. We don't expect that specific day," Madhuri said.

He added: “Every day, we are doing things for each other. On this day, people exchange cards and roses, so it is only one day to celebrate any kind of love. It can also be towards your parents. I always tell my children that every day should be a Mother's and Father's Day. For me, it's the same, either for my mother and father or for my mother-in-law and father-in-law. "

The media questioned her about how romantic her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene, was. "It's very romantic! The happiness you see on my face is due to that," Madhuri said with her famous smile.