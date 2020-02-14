Footpad sold to continue his career in the United States | Racing news





Footpad – sold to compete in America

The main Footpad hunter has been sold to continue his career in the United States, as confirmed by his previous connections.

Purchased at Robert Collet's yard in France five years ago, Creachadoir's son won 11 races for coach Willie Mullins and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, including six Grade One events.

Four of those high-level wins came during an impressive rookie campaign on fences during the 2017-18 season, the highlight being a 14-length victory at the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, Footpad failed to regain its best form in three starts last period, and although it had a successful start in the current campaign in Thurles in November, it was a well-defeated third in the chase King George VI Chase of Kempton in Boxing Day and proved no. rival for his then teammate Real Steel when he faces a grade two in Thurles last month.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager for Munir and Souede, confirmed to the PA news agency that Footpad has been sold to compete in the United States.

The eight-year-old leaves Mullins having won 11 of his 24 starts for the Irish champion coach, finishing on nine other occasions and winning over £ 650,000 in prizes.