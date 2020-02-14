Flash actor Rick Cosnett reveals his true sexual orientation

On Thursday, Rick Cosnett revealed that he was gay in a one-minute Instagram post online, the New York Post has learned. The Zimbabwe-born actor says succinctly in the video that he was gay, and since then the message has been read by about 30,000 people.

Fans of the 36-year-old actor will remember him as Eddie Thawne in the CW series of 2014 and 2015. The star said in the post that it was a challenge for him to reveal because there were many thoughts in his childhood head and his life in society.

The star joked that most people probably knew it from the beginning anyway. So far, the actor has received nothing but praise from people online, including Candice Patton, his former Flash co-star. She wrote about her co-star that he was one of the "good guys,quot;.

As most know, 2019 and 2020 were great years for celebrities to go out as gays, including Lilly Singh, who said she was bisexual, Connor Jessup, Tyler Blackburn and Willow Smith. In addition, Lil Nas X, the "Old Town Road,quot; singer, also revealed that he was gay, which was easily one of the most shocking stories of last year.

As previously reported, Lil Nas X released the news in several tweets around the summer of last year, almost at the same time that his song went viral and became the biggest song of the year. For the most part, Lil Nas X has received no more than praise, however, there have been some enemies.

For example, Pastor Troy was not happy that Lil Nas X left with a Grammy award last season, and turned to his social networks to let off steam. Later, Billy Porter defended the rapper and declared that there was still a lot of homophobia in the black and rap communities.

When asked how to combat this phenomenon, Porter said that the best thing a gay person could do was to remain themselves without apologizing.

Ad

Almost at the same time, Billy Ray Cyrus, who collaborated with the young rapper on the hit song, declared that Lil Nas X was like his family and the rest of the Cyrus clan. Billy declared that he and his family would "die,quot; for him and defend him to the grave.



Post views:

0 0