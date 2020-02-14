FKA twigs took Roksanda to the NME awards – Win the best British solo performance

%MINIFYHTML6fbd0372660565c918de548b962b8df211% %MINIFYHTML6fbd0372660565c918de548b962b8df212%

FKA Twigs won the best British solo act at the NME awards and took Roksanda to the event. The long dress is from the Roksanda Spring / Summer 2020 collection and looks like a work of art in motion. With a deep neckline and a full skirt, the dress presents colors that seem as if someone were applying several watercolors to a canvas. Celebrity stylist Matthew Josephs is responsible for the winning appearance of FKA and she shined when she accepted her award. The dress features large samples of different color blocks with shades of pink, orange, black, gray and white. The colors look like watercolors that blend together and the wrinkled fabric adds to the unique appearance of the dress, which makes it a perfect choice for FKA.

Daniel Sallstrom did the FKA makeup for the event and she looked stunning. Maintaining natural colors, FKA wore light brown tones in her eyes and a bright, bright pink for her lips. A slight contour accentuated FKA's face and his eyebrows were perfectly arched.

He wore Joanne Burke jewelry with a large majestic necklace with a large rectangular gold necklace. FKA Twigs shared photos of the event with its 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Fans have always loved the original and unique style of FKA Twigs and she did not disappoint. Roksanda's dress was very feminine and the long, maxi skirt looked as if it had come out of a meadow. Rio Sreedharan combed FKA Twigs' hair that was removed from his face with elegant twists. He had red strands in his hair and showed his numerous jewelry.

FKA Twigs not only attended the awards ceremony to collect his statue, but also performed. You can watch a video in which FKA Twigs wears her Roksanda dress while performing her hit song "Cellophane,quot; on the next video player.

The news that FKA Twigs won an NME award comes after his breakup with Robert Pattinson and the news that he is now dating 1975 leader Matty Healy.

Are you a fan of FKA Twigs? What did you think of his live performance?



