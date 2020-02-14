Firefighter suspended after trying to rescue a 95-year-old woman from her burning home – Up News Info DC

– An Atlanta firefighter who tried to save the life of an older woman faces suspension because he allegedly broke the protocol.

The Atlanta Fire Department teams responded to a house fire on Collier Drive in western Atlanta last June, fighting smoke and flames while trying to rescue 95-year-old Sally Skrine.

The "thief bars,quot; around Skrine's house made entry difficult, but the captain. Daniel Thomas Dwyer decided to risk his life and enter.

Skrine, who was found face up on the dining room floor, was taken from the burning structure. Attempts to resurrect Skrine failed.

Now, eight months later, Dwyer faces a four-day suspension without pay.

Authorities said the suspension was "designed to promote security and order."

"You entered the structure without the members of your crew who are in immediate conflict without independent work, responsibility and maintenance of the integrity of the crew," said a complaint of "notice of final adverse action."

But firefighters union chief Paul Gerdis said the action sends a wrong message.

"When men and women at the station hear that the fire captain will be punished for acts of courage, he simply goes against everything in which a firefighter takes an oath," he told WXIA.

Dwyer filed an appeal, but the fire union said it could take years to hear it.

The fire command also ordered the payment of docked Dwyer 48 hours, according to WAGA.