Fire kills 17 people in uncredited orphanage in Haiti

"The most central part of our work in Haiti is to rescue children," the group said on its website. "Sometimes we hear about a seriously ill child during our food distributions, other times, unfortunately, they have been abandoned at our door or in a neighboring area, and occasionally they come through referrals from friends or people who work with us."

The work is funded by donors and commercial operations, according to the group's website.

The orphanage is one of the 754 operating in the country, said Villedrouin, although only 35 of them are accredited by the government. She said authorities have closed 160 uncredited centers in the past five years.

The installation led by the Church of Biblical Understanding, added Mrs. Villedrouin, "should have been closed."

According to The Associated Press, the Church of Biblical Understanding lost accreditation of its orphanages in Haiti several years ago due to unsanitary conditions and overcrowding, along with inadequate training of its staff.

Although these homes are often referred to as orphanages, many of the children who go through them are not technically orphans but are sent there by parents too poor to support them.

In 1985, a judge in Manhattan He ordered the group to stop housing fugitives and other unaccompanied children in their buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn because they had not obtained a license from the state Department of Social Services.

Several months earlier, state officials who visited the buildings had found runaway children living in miserable conditions.