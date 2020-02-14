Filming & # 39; The Batman & # 39; with Robert Pattinson it's going to be an adventure

WENN / Avalon / Nicky Nelson

Zoe Kravitz he loves working with Robert Pattinson in "The batman"and described the actor as" perfect "for the role.

The 31-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman along with the 33-year-old actor's Caped Crusader, opened in a new interview with Variety about partnering with the star in the project, and confessed that he is "simply a lovely person and such a wonderful and thoughtful actor. "

"I've never worked with him before, but we've been together for the past few weeks, I had to do a camera test with him and now we've been training and rehearsing together," he said.

"I think it's perfect for the role and it will be a great adventure." "I'm excited to have him as my partner in crime and be there to support each other, because it's intense. It's going to be a long shot and there's a lot of pressure, and I know he supports me and I have his."

After Pattinson's costume was revealed in a clip from an online shared screen test, Zoe opened up to the pressure she feels following in the footsteps of the stars, including Michelle Pfeiffer Y Halle Berry, who also played the role.

"It was a little scary, but also every time I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves," he reflected. "If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you are doing in bad service, it's almost as if you are putting your energy in the wrong place."

"Of course, I want to honor the fans and I hope they like what I do with the paper, but to do what I think I have to do with Catwoman I have to go in and forget about the rest of the world."