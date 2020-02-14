Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will melt your heart

Happy Valentines Day!
Instead of flowers or chocolate this year, we give you six moving stories that will help you lift your spirits during these love themed vacations during part of our weekly Feel Good Friday series, which includes an epic story about people coming together to help an elder Man honors the love of his life that passed away more than a decade ago. And of course, what would a Valentine's Day really be without an epic surprise proposal?
In addition, a child's world became a little brighter thanks to an inclusive announcement, a girl with a record of perfect attendance at school was surprised by one of the most beloved television hosts after she went viral by Having taken his special pencil. of his classmates, and the unlikely friendship between two passengers on a flight this week will restore his belief in the kindness of strangers.
And we also found another story about a kind act that fell more than 30,000 feet in the air, showing that good stories can come from anywhere.
Check out six stories that will surely bring you a smile this Friday …
Heavenly compassion
And that is why the heavens call it friends.
The kind act of kindness of a plane passenger went viral on Facebook and is now warming hearts everywhere after another passenger on the flight shared the story: on a flight from Raleigh to Miami, the man took care of comforting Your 96 year old. old seatmate, who hadn't flown in 15 years, after realizing she was restless as the plane prepared to take off. To calm his nerves, the passenger offered the eager flyer his hand to prepare for takeoff and gently explained what was happening when he left the ground.
Ollie's world
A boy named Oliver, who spent his life in a wheelchair after being diagnosed with Caudal Regression Syndrome (Sacred Agenesis) on his mother's routine 18-week ultrasound, received the surprise of his life this month when he was represented in An announcement on Target for the first time in your life. According to the Facebook page Ollie & # 39; s World, during a recent trip to Target, Oliver was surprised to see an ad with a small child in a wheelchair.
"Thank you Target! Today Oliver stopped me in his tracks and turned around to see this picture he saw!" The post on his public Facebook page read. "He looked at him in amazement! He recognized another boy like him, smiling and laughing at an exhibition at Target. Oliver sees children every day, but he never sees children like him. This was amazing! I'm so happy that Other children who pass by with their parents will see this! There is a lot of focus on representing diversity, but representing people with disabilities is just as important! "
The publication went viral and finally reached the boy who appears in the Target announcement, demonstrating the power of the Internet to bring people together.
Lost objects
13 years after the devastating loss of his wife, David Eaton He was distraught after losing his beloved personalized wedding ring he still wore in June. According to ABC KFSN affiliate, he lost the ring after losing weight during his cancer treatment, which caused him to slip while running errands.
After asking the police for help, an officer felt compelled to track the original jeweler already retired to recreate the ring by bringing the original mold to a new jewelry maker, with Officer Brian Smith from the Irvine Police Department explaining: "I realized how important it was for him and I realized that I really missed him."
After learning what the police department did to recreate the ring, the 89-year-old widower was "speechless." And so do we.
The perfect pencil
After 7 years old Taylor James He went viral by calling the classmate who stole his perfect attendance pencil, the second grade student was invited to The Ellen DeGeneres show, where he received quite a surprise from the host.
Ellen gave Taylor a variety of school supplies to share with her entire class, a giant perfect attendance pencil with her name engraved (so there's never confusion about who she belongs to!) And a $ 10,000 scholarship. Oh, and an excused absence letter explaining her appearance on the show, so she could still get perfect assistance. Your reaction? As invaluable as your perfect assistance pink pencil.
Dad returns home
After a mother posted on Facebook asking for help finding her daughter KenleyThe very special doll, which was a stuffed doll inspired by his father, the American marine. Brian O & # 39; Connor, after he was lost during his travels, Delta appeared.
"We found your doll, Kenley! He missed you, but don't worry. We'll take him home," the airline said. captioned a photo of the wrist fastened securely in his seat. Later, Delta posted a sweet photo of Kenley's reunion with his Daddy doll, which also has a voice message from his father that he recorded before his deployment.
"Mission accomplished! Kenley and his doll are together again," Delta wrote next to photos of the sweet meeting, with the young woman going to FaceTime with her dad.
Backstreet & # 39; s (Got Your) Back
One alley boys Super-fan had the surprise of her life when her favorite band helped her boyfriend propose her marriage on live television. When the boy band gave her a serenade with a capella interpretation of her song "I'll Never Break Your Heart," her boyfriend knelt on Good Morning America.
"Priscilla, I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you," he said as he opened the ring box. "Will you marry me?" Fighting tears, the woman of the hour nodded to her fiancé, and the band gave newly engaged couples tickets for one of their upcoming concerts.
