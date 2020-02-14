Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will melt your heart

Happy Valentines Day!

Instead of flowers or chocolate this year, we give you six moving stories that will help you lift your spirits during these love themed vacations during part of our weekly Feel Good Friday series, which includes an epic story about people coming together to help an elder Man honors the love of his life that passed away more than a decade ago. And of course, what would a Valentine's Day really be without an epic surprise proposal?

%MINIFYHTML08e23a1caefd0d6597c312a5314ee82c13% %MINIFYHTML08e23a1caefd0d6597c312a5314ee82c14%

In addition, a child's world became a little brighter thanks to an inclusive announcement, a girl with a record of perfect attendance at school was surprised by one of the most beloved television hosts after she went viral by Having taken his special pencil. of his classmates, and the unlikely friendship between two passengers on a flight this week will restore his belief in the kindness of strangers.

%MINIFYHTML08e23a1caefd0d6597c312a5314ee82c15% %MINIFYHTML08e23a1caefd0d6597c312a5314ee82c16%

And we also found another story about a kind act that fell more than 30,000 feet in the air, showing that good stories can come from anywhere.