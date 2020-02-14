Family cries star soccer player killed in Ontario restaurant and bar – Up News Info Los Angeles

PERRIS (CBSLA) – Loved ones mourn a star soccer player who was shot deadly over the weekend at a restaurant and bar in Ontario while at home from college.

Ahasuerus Woods was only 19 years old and had just finished his first football season with a scholarship at Missouri Valley College.

A small candlelight monument for the young man, affectionately known as "Woody," remained behind Aria Kabob and Bar on Thursday. Police say Woods was killed there Saturday night.

Marrsaa Woods told CBS2 / KCAL9 that his brother was funny and sweet: a star athlete at Orange Vista High School in Perris who graduated last May and was the first in his school to get a scholarship to play college football at Missouri His brother was at the restaurant with a friend for a performance when someone started shooting.

“My family is completely torn. They took our star. Our brother. Our supplier Someone that really mattered to us. They just took it from us, ”he said.

Marrsaa says that his younger brother had never been in trouble. That is why his family feels that he may have been an unwanted goal.

"The way I was lost, it hurts because I know he wasn't that kind of child," he said.

His mother, Lawanna Woods, says his son was a little nostalgic and was on a long trip home during the holidays visiting his brothers and his high school girlfriend, with whom he wanted to marry.

“This right here, this hurts. And it is real. And it's personal, "he said.

Police say detectives are watching surveillance images in their search for a suspect.

"I know that the justice my mother wants for her son will get it," Marrsaa said.

The suspect may also face charges of attempted murder by two survivors who were also shot inside the same restaurant that night.

Anyone with information should call the Ontario Police Department.