Fallon Sherrock gave us a glimpse into the future of darts on Thursday night | Darts news

Fallon Sherrock has put women's darts on the map. So, would it be the right time to organize a women's PDC tour?







Fallon Sherrock is at the forefront of leading the dart game in a new era, which includes female players

Darts was already an expanding empire, but Fallon Sherrock has given us insight into the future after putting the game on the global map that I had never seen before.

Journalists from all over the world arrived in Nottingham with the intention of drawing the attention of the 25-year-old single mother who broke into the scene after her innovative feats at the PDC World Championship in December.

They came from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada, and media companies like L & # 39; Équipe and Bloomberg appeared to see the new darts star. Have you heard of the media, but in darts? Never. That was the case until Sherrock arrived at the scene.

Journalist Louise Gerber arrived at Motorpoint Arena on behalf of the French newspaper L & # 39; Équipe. There was only one name on his lips.

"For us, Sherrock is a big star," Gerber said. "She is a woman who plays in a sport dominated by men. The story of Fallon Sherrock is the first one that has had a great impact, it is incredible. It is inspiring for women and, hopefully, will help inspire dart players in France,quot;.

Darts ladies is the big winner tonight. Glen Durrant

The three-time BDO world champion, Glen Durrant, seemed to be still in shock when he sat in the press room and openly admitted that the competition, which ended in an exciting 6-6 draw, was by far the game "more difficult "he has had. Ever had to play.

He rejected the guilt of the crowd of 8,000 people, who gave a vociferous backing to Sherrock, and instead praised Sherrock's ability to perform on the big stage.

"I've always tried to defend female darts," said Durrant, 49, of Middlesbrough. "Ladies darts is tonight's big winner. You've seen Lisa have done it (by getting a PDC Tour card).

"I knew Fallon had only been making exhibits since he lost to Chris Dobey in the Worlds, although I felt quite fresh. But that only shows how good he really is."

Sherrock has shown that he feels more than comfortable competing with men, but everything is fine playing in exhibitions for now until he makes appearances at the events of the United Kingdom and the World Darts Series later this year.

The need for regular competitive darts should be the logical next step for there to be a progression in the female game.

With Lisa Ashton, Mikuru Suzuki, Deta Hedman, Lorraine Winstanley, Anastasia Dobromyslova and Beau Greaves, all putting the female game on the map, is now the time for a PDC women's tour?

"If there was a women's tournament, I would happily support it," Sherrock said. "I mean, we women can compete against men, so if we only have more opportunities, I'm sure it would be enough, but if they do a tour, then it would be great."

"Female darts are stronger than ever, so we hope to have more opportunities to show how strong we can be."

But should a woman who competes against a man in darts be a surprise? In case of not being seen as a common place. After all, it is 2020.

"I think if we had more opportunities to show ourselves, it wouldn't be so great if that made sense because you would see it so often and the crowd would see it as a normal game," Sherrock said.

"Getting to the point of being normal is important."

Sherrock also talked about how he has helped expand the game, since he has now become one of the most talked about athletes in the world.

"I am aware that it is expanding all over the world, but I don't think it has yet affected me how big it really has become, so my feet are literally still on the ground now," he said. "I am trying not to feel overwhelmed by everything, but I am very proud to have helped make the dart game so massive and now everyone is talking about it all over the world."

Sherrock added how important it was to follow in the footsteps of Lisa Ashton when obtaining a PDC Tour card before even contemplating returning to the Premier League as one of the main stars.

But it serves as food for the thought of the Milton Keynes star, who has given the dart game the breath of fresh air he needed as he continues his transition to a new era.

