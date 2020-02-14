Extinction of human trafficking in Southeast Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit (Up News Info Detroit) – The Detroit Crime Commission was founded in 2011 as a tax-exempt public charity to serve as a citizen ally with agencies and organizations to improve public safety in southeastern Michigan. Its mission is to act as a citizen ally of public and private organizations in southeastern Michigan, facilitating the prevention, investigation and prosecution of crimes that lead to a safer place to live, learn and work.

"The Crime Commission has been around for about 8 years," explains Executive Director Andrew Arena. "We are a non-profit organization, we do intelligence work, we work with law enforcement, we work with community groups to focus on the gaps."

"One of the main problems facing our community is human trafficking," continues Arena, "so this first annual Sound the Siren event is designed to focus on human trafficking, which is a very real problem for her. in southeastern Michigan. "

"Human trafficking is worldwide, people who would not believe they are involved in it, are involved in it," says Margie Anastasio, member of the Active Committee. "It's a big business to make money. It can be any person of age, any sex, they don't care. They just catch people in this situation and control them, and they just make money with them."

"The Super Bowl and the Auto Show are two of the biggest events that attract traffickers," says Active Committee member Amy Ben-Ezra, "because a lot of people come from all over the world."

"We have waterways and we are one of the largest states to combat human trafficking in our backyard," adds Ben-Ezra. "So, whatever we can do to help, that's why I'm here."

