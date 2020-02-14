Home Entertainment Exclusive images from the Grave site of Kobe and Gianna!

Exclusive images from the Grave site of Kobe and Gianna!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, were buried next to each other in a private burial site outside Los Angeles, California. Today, photos of his grave leaked online. The two are buried in a private enclosure, and their tombstones are covered with rosaries.

The father and daughter were buried in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California. And they were buried there, inside a private enclosure that dominates the Pacific Ocean.

There is no denying that his final resting place had a Lakers theme. The site was covered with purple and yellow flowers, and full of balloons and decorations from Valentines Da.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©