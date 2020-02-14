Exclusive images from the Grave site of Kobe and Gianna!

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, were buried next to each other in a private burial site outside Los Angeles, California. Today, photos of his grave leaked online. The two are buried in a private enclosure, and their tombstones are covered with rosaries.

The father and daughter were buried in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California. And they were buried there, inside a private enclosure that dominates the Pacific Ocean.

There is no denying that his final resting place had a Lakers theme. The site was covered with purple and yellow flowers, and full of balloons and decorations from Valentines Da.

Here is the first photo

Here is the second photo

Here is the third photo

The images were captured by a photographer from the Daily Mail magazine in the United Kingdom. Many people on Twitter criticize the newspaper for publishing the photos.