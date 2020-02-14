Ex-Rockies and local players worth following in the Cactus League

Spring training is in full bloom around Phoenix with the pitchers and catchers they reported, and the position players coming soon.

Which players from other Cactus League teams other than the Rockies should watch Colorado baseball fans? Here is a look at notable names to see in Arizona, where the exhibition begins next Friday.

LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Tyler Rogers, RHP Rico García and INF Cristhian Adames, Gigantes

San Francisco has the majority of players with Colorado ties from any Cactus League team. Anderson, a former Rockies first-round pick in 2011, is willing to show that he still has something left in the tank after knee surgery derailed his 2019 season.

San Francisco also has a couple of local weapons in Gausman (Grandview) and Rogers (Chatfield). In addition, former Rockies Garcia (who appeared through the Colorado system and made his MLB debut last August) and Adames (who hit .206 in four partial seasons at LoDo) received invitations not included in the list.

DE Daniel Descalso, LHP Rex Brothers and DE Noel Cuevas, Cubs

The veteran Barefoot played 2015 and 2016 in Colorado, cutting .239 / .322 / .382, but hit only .173 in 82 games for Chicago last year. Meanwhile, Brothers (3.42 ERA from 2011-15 with the Rockies) and Noel Cuevas (who debuted for Colorado in 2018 before choosing free agency in November) received invitations not included in the list.

LHP Marco Gonzales, C Tom Murphy and OF Carlos Gonzalez, Mariners

Seattle has just signed Gonzales, who launched Rocky Mountain to four consecutive Class 5A state titles, to a four-year, $ 30 million contract. The left-hander comes from a professional season with a 3.99 ERA in 34 starts, and is likely to be the opener of the Mariners' inaugural day again.

A couple of ex-Rockies also provide intrigue. Murphy is set to be Seattle's starting catcher after being discarded by Colorado after spring training a year ago, and fan favorite Gonzalez will try to stay as an invitation not included in the list after 2019 saw him leave. with the Indians and the Cubs.

RHP Jordan Lyles, RHP Juan Nicasio and 1B Greg Bird, Rangers

Lyles launched for Colorado from 2014-17, with a 5.22 ERA in 105 starts. He was good at a limited sample size for Milwaukee last season, 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts. And while another former Colorado headline in Nicasio seeks to extend his career at age 33, Bird, former Grandview star and fifth-round Yankee team, is trying to start a new and healthy chapter of his career in Texas. Both Nicasio and Bird are invitations that are not listed.

LHP Drew Pomeranz and RHP Pierce Johnson, Parents

The three years Pomeranz spent at LoDo were bumpy with a 4-14 record and a 5.20 ERA. The left-hander pitched for the Giants and Brewers last season and came out solid from the bullpen, with a 1.88 ERA in 28 games. Also look for Johnson, a Faith Christian product that was 5.56 effective in 37 relief appearances for San Francisco in 2019.

LHP Ryan Burr, White Sox

The Highlands Ranch High graduate signed a minor league agreement with an invitation not listed on the Chicago camp. Burr, 25, comes from Tommy John surgery and has a career effectiveness of 5.52 since his debut in August 2018.

– Kyle newman, Up News Info

