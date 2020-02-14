Home Local News Everything you need to know about chocolate – Up News Info

Everything you need to know about chocolate – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Everything you need to know about chocolate - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML3dcbc98040fcd6505bb3d84151ac53e111% %MINIFYHTML3dcbc98040fcd6505bb3d84151ac53e112%

By Melissa Clark, The New York Times

You probably think you already know everything you need to know about chocolate.

%MINIFYHTML3dcbc98040fcd6505bb3d84151ac53e113%%MINIFYHTML3dcbc98040fcd6505bb3d84151ac53e114%

For example: the higher the percentage of cocoa, the more bitter the chocolate is, right? The term "unique origin,quot; on the label indicates that chocolate expresses a particular terroir. And wasn't it all the bean movement to the bar started by a couple of bearded men in Brooklyn?

%MINIFYHTML3dcbc98040fcd6505bb3d84151ac53e115% %MINIFYHTML3dcbc98040fcd6505bb3d84151ac53e116%

Incorrect; not necessarily; and definitely not.

Americans spend $ 21 billion on chocolate every year, but the fact that we eat a lot does not mean we know what we are eating. And misunderstandings in the store can make it especially difficult for chocolate lovers to discover which of the innumerable cheerfully wrapped bars that cram the shelves is the best to buy, both in terms of taste and ethics.

One thing that is clear is that more varieties of artisanal chocolates are offered than ever before, at prices that reach $ 55 a bar.

According to the Fine Chocolate Industry Association, premium chocolate sales grew 19% in 2018, compared to 0.6% for conventional chocolate like the classic Hershey bar. During the last decade, the number of small US producers of bean-to-bar chocolate, of the type with cocoa percentages and places of origin printed on those hyper-chic labels, has increased from approximately five to more than 250.

But while creativity and technical acuity in chocolate making have flourished, ethical and environmental concerns still affect the supply chain. Despite a 20-year effort to combat systemic poverty, child labor and endemic deforestation of the industry, these problems can get worse.

It may seem like a lot to think about choosing your chocolates for Valentine's Day, but here are answers to some basic questions that you may not even know you had.

How is chocolate made?

All chocolate, including white chocolate, begins with the fruit of the cocoa tree, a Seussian-looking equatorial plant with plump pods, full of potholes and ovoids that grow directly from the trunk.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©