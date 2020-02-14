Every singer should do & # 39; The Sinked Masger & # 39 ;, says Jake Shears after the elimination

ITV

Scissor Sisters' musician says that singing incognito is not easy, as it challenges all artists to hide their faces behind masks and compete in the singing contest.

Up News Info –

Jake scissors I would like to see all the artists participate in "The masked singer", calling the program the" last challenge. "

The singer was introduced as The Unicorn in the British version of the franchise, which sees celebrities play melodies in costumes crafted in an attempt to outwit judges and spectators and win the title.

%MINIFYHTMLe557ba8e5f7a780ec04f57a507fd3e4d11% %MINIFYHTMLe557ba8e5f7a780ec04f57a507fd3e4d12%

Reflecting on the experience, the creator of hits "I don't feel dancing," he told Rolling Stone: "I think every artist should be required to do a Masked Singer season."

"It's the last challenge: how do you manage to be entertained while performing basically in what amounts to a 100-year-old diving suit?" He explained. "It's not easy. But it was a kind of strange emotion. Also, the fact that I could sing" Babooshka " Kate Bush on the national television of the United Kingdom dressed as a burning unicorn was the ultimate reward. "

the Scissor sisters Star released his new single, "Meltdown," on Friday, February 14, 2020, which is the first song taken from his upcoming album with disco influence. After launching his first solo effort in 2018 with a more experimental feeling, Jake said he is ready to return to his characteristic dance style.

"It felt like a real dive out on my own," he said. "That album was my dream of taking on the theatrical rock facet of my musical style and tuning it into a fiercely personal concept album. Now, I'm ready to make dance music again."