Euromillions winner Gillian Bayford & # 39; attacked her former lover of the domestic abuse campaign & # 39;

Gillian Bayford, winner of Euromillions, attacked her ex-boyfriend of domestic abuse campaign on three separate occasions, a court has heard.

The 47-year-old woman, who earned £ 148 million with her now ex-husband Adrian in 2012, faces a trial on charges that she assaulted Gavin Innes while they were dating.

It is said that he repeatedly hit Innes on the head and neck in three separate incidents between August 1, 2017 and October 31, 2017.

The Dundee Sheriff's Court heard that the alleged crimes took place in one direction in an exclusive area of ​​Dundee and in another in the town of Auchterhouse, Angus.

It is said that Innes and Bayford began their relationship after he approached her to help her with a charity that was starting for male victims of domestic abuse.

Gillian Bayford (pictured on the left, leaving Dundee Sheriff Court in a previous hearing) won £ 148 million with her now ex-husband Adrian in 2012 (right)

During yesterday's hearing, Neil Hay, in defense, said Bayford was adhering to his previously presented innocence statement.

Bayford, who has now remarried and also uses the surname Deans, is accused of hitting him on the head and neck & # 39; even the wound & # 39 ;.

Sheriff Alison McKay continued the case for the trial on March 3. Bayford did not appear in court.

Bayford shared a record EuroMillions victory of over £ 148 million with her ex-husband Adrian in August 2012, before separating 15 months later.

After separating from Mr. Innes (pictured), Bayford married Brian Deans, 38, six years after the day he got his lottery jackpo.

The former hospital cleaner, who had been living with Adrian in Haverhill, Suffolk, returned to her native Scotland with the couple's two children.

He launched a real estate business based in Carnoustie, Angus, spent millions to buy houses for rent and bought a coffee in Arbroath.

The restaurant closed in 2016, leaving 21 employees out of work, after reporting a loss of £ 129,000.

After separating from Mr. Innes, Bayford married Brian Deans, 38, six years after the day he won his lottery prize.