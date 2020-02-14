Erling Haaland on Manchester United: money is not why I chose Borussia Dortmund | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc30d1a2346328ae2c74b8219b8d8ea1f11% %MINIFYHTMLc30d1a2346328ae2c74b8219b8d8ea1f12%





Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund of RB Salzburg in January

%MINIFYHTMLc30d1a2346328ae2c74b8219b8d8ea1f15% %MINIFYHTMLc30d1a2346328ae2c74b8219b8d8ea1f16%

Erling Haaland insists that his decision to move to Borussia Dortmund instead of Manchester United was not for money.

United was one of 12 clubs, according to Haaland agent Mino Raiola, who has been in talks to sign the 19-year-old forward in the January transfer window.

It is understood that United complied with the £ 17 million purchase clause in Haaland's RB Salzburg contract, but was not willing to comply with the transfer conditions, particularly the release clause that the player's camp wanted to insert into Your new agreement.

Instead, the Norwegian international joined Borussia Dortmund in a four and a half year contract, but says his decision to move to Germany was not made out of greed.

Haaland has eight goals in just five games for Dortmund

"No. The guys who write that would have to talk about that," Haaland told the Norwegian television channel Viasport. "They will have to explain it to me if they meet me.

"It's kind of funny that they give me that label. Everyone closest to me knows that that's not the kind of person I am. It's really fun.

"When the season ended, my father and I started talking. At that time, he didn't mention Dortmund at all. Then I asked him: & # 39; What about this club? That would be nice & # 39 ;. Then he said: "We'll see,quot;.

"Suddenly it became an option and I had a good feeling about it. The process was quite simple on my part. I just played soccer and was not very involved until the first half of the season ended."

"I didn't have much to do with that, to be honest. The process was to find the best possible club for me."

Haaland's agent, Raiola, has sometimes attracted criticism for his open nature.

Mino Raiola represents Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland

But Haaland has defended the man who helped design his move to the Bundesliga, saying: "He is the best in the world in what he does. He is as simple as that."

"He is the best agent. He has a lot of negativity and probably because people don't like him, since he is doing a great job for those he is working for. He has been very helpful and is a good guy to be around." "