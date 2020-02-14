Eoin Morgan & # 39; amazing & # 39; as captain of the England-level T20I series, says Rob Key | Cricket News

"What we love about sport is drama and not knowing who will win until the end. That is what T20 gives you. Very often it comes down to the last ball, the last ball. You are on the edge of your seat."







Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler hug Tom Curran after England's victory

Rob Key says that Eoin Morgan was "amazing,quot; as captain after England beat South Africa in Durban to keep the T20I series alive.

Morgan's men beat the Proteas for two races at Kingsmead after the hosts achieved only 12 of the 15 races that required the final of Tom Curran, as they finished 202-7 in response to England's 204-7.

England and South Africa are now locked in 1-1 in the direction of the decisive Sunday in Centurion, they live in Sky Sports Cricket starting at 12 p.m., and Key says that is not very much the way Morgan dealt with his bowlers.

S Africa vs England Live

"I know Curran was brilliant, don't get me wrong, but I thought Morgan as captain was amazing," he said Sky sports Expert Key

Highlights of the second International T20 between South Africa and England in Durban.

"Each ball, especially when they have been hit in the park, he climbs and slows the game, talks to his players and makes them think clearly. There is no hurry."

"What we love about sport is drama and not knowing who will win until the end. That is what T20 gives you. Very often it comes down to the last ball, the last ball. You are on the edge of your seat."

Everyone around the world knows what his team is and the players believe in him. It is the calm personified even when the big hitters chase the bowlers. Give support to your bowlers. David Lloyd about Eoin Morgan

South Africa reduced the requirement to five three-ball races when Dwaine Pretorius hit Curran by six and four, only for the sealant to rebound by conceding only two runs from the fourth ball of the final and then discarding Pretorius and Bjorn Fortuin.

David Lloyd He says the game, in which Moeen Ali hit a 39 of 11 balls and Quinton de Kock scored 65 of 22 balls, was an excellent show but he feels that the referees "lost control,quot; during the chaotic climax.

Proteas players argued that Adil Rashid was within the 30-yard circle when he took control of Curran to fire Fortuin short-legged, while it seemed that the captain of the house, De Kock, ordered Pretorius to review his dismissal from the South African canoe.

Moeen Ali crashed four six in his ball 11 39

"It has been an exciting and brilliant skill of the players," Bumble said. "A game that went straight to the wire.

"The T20 cricket at its best. It sets it brilliantly for Centurion because these two are becoming hammers and tongs."

Lloyd added: "The referees lost control. It seemed to me that Rassie van der Dussen (from South Africa) was trying to control the game: it was always in the referee's ear.

"The referees were unable to stop the twelfth man running and leaving, but I thought the South Africans pressured them with the review and saying that Rashid was outside the inner circle."

"The referees have to control the game and I want to see what the ICC says about the players protesting with the officials."

