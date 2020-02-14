Encanto del Sur – Eliza Limehouse announces its commitment to mark McBride, Jr. "Struthers,quot;

Southern charm The star Eliza Limehouse has announced that she is engaged to Mark "Struthers,quot; McBride, Jr. after almost one of the appointments. The couple began their relationship in April 2019, but they have known them since they were children.

Limehouse said Persons magazine that she knew from the moment she started dating McBride that he was the man she was going to marry. She described "the firing fireworks,quot; and said that every moment since then she has fallen in love with him more.

"He's my best friend, the most selfless man I've ever met, he treats me like a princess and makes me feel completely safe," Limehouse explained. "I really love him. I feel complete when I am with him. And he has made me much more peaceful, has made me much more punished. He has changed my whole life, really. "

Limehouse added that she can't wait to be his wife one day.

The families of Limehouse and McBride have strong roots and political ties in South Carolina, since both their father and grandfather were in the state legislature and their father is the former mayor of Myrtle Beach.

Limehouse, 24, said she and McBride, 29, had always fallen in love, but were never single at the same time, so the timing was never right. The stars finally lined up when photographer Anne Rhett asked Limehouse to model a bridal wedding, and the Southern charm Star asked McBride to help him.

Limehouse was single at the time, and McBride called her four days later and said, "I want you to be mine." She says that since that day the couple has been inseparable.

The couple began talking about the marriage about a month after their relationship, and Limehouse says she didn't feel too soon because they had known each other for a long time.

McBride proposed to Limehouse in January when he was brushing his teeth in the bathroom, and says he was totally "unexpected." Limehouse said McBride had originally planned to propose at Christmas, but that the holiday season was too chaotic.

By January, Mark McBride, Jr. couldn't wait any longer, so he knelt.

"So he postponed it, but he finished waiting and just knelt and said," You know, I really want to marry you! "I looked at him like," I want to marry you! I am brushing my teeth! "Said Eliza Limehouse.

New episodes of Southern charm We will return to Bravo later this year.



