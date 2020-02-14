Eminem seems terrified by Salma Hayek in these viral photos and this is the reason why

Salma Hayek and Eminem shared a very strange moment at this year's Oscars, but there is much more to the story.

Through social networks, the 53-year-old actress posted a photo where she seems to be holding Eminem's chain after her epic performance at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The famous Michigan MC, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, surprised many during the weekend when he took the stage, where he performed his hit song, "Lose Yourself."

The rapper was playing to catch up because he was not present to act in 2003 when the monstrous track won an Oscar.

The movie star born in Mexico felt that the meeting was less flattering and here is why. Salma shared two photos in which the MC seemed terrified, and explained that he spilled water on Eminem and continued saying: “In these photos, it might look like @Eminem, and I am the best friend, but what really happened is how I was walking off the stage and I was getting ready to go on stage, I was so surprised to see him that I spilled water on him. If you examine our faces, I look mortified, and he looks terrified of me. While trying to clean it, I hugged him impulsively and said: “Nice to meet you, Eminem. I am a HUGE fan! "Because I am! But I was so disappointed that I made a fool of myself in front of him … and then I read this (I swipe right) at @rollingstone. Eminem, you're the best !!! If you want to read the full article,quot; .

Eminem did an interview with Variety where he talked about where the night was, he won the Oscar for "Getting Lost,quot; and added that he loved receiving a hug from Salma.

He shared: "I figured that maybe since I didn't have the opportunity to do it (in 2003), maybe it would be great. Back then, I never thought I had the chance to win, and we had only acted,quot; Get lost "in the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea. And also, at that time, the youngest didn't feel that a program like that understood me. "

He continued to reveal: "I think I was home with my daughter, and I didn't see him either. At that time, Hailie had to be in school early in the morning, so (she was sleeping). Did you enjoy your late Oscar spotlight? ? "Absolutely. I have to hug Salma Hayek!

One person said: “He looks terrified! If he ever looked at me like that, he would die instantly. I mean, if I could hug myself, I would also be very excited. "

Another commenter said: "Hahaha, when you're a fan, you do whatever it takes. Both are shocked by each other, too cute and fun. If only I wasn't married."

Eminem is more at ease in the spotlight now.



