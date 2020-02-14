Egypt confirms case of coronavirus, the first in Africa | Coronavirus outbreak news

Egypt has confirmed its first case of a deadly coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year and has since spread to more than two dozen countries around the world.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement Friday that the affected person was a "foreigner,quot; who showed no serious symptoms.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML76dcd322e15ac56c746930793e63f2dc11% %MINIFYHTML76dcd322e15ac56c746930793e63f2dc12%

The officials were able to confirm the case through a follow-up program implemented by the government for travelers arriving from countries where the virus has spread.

The ministry statement said the person was hospitalized and isolated. He did not specify the nationality of the person or his point of entry.

The development made Egypt the first country in the African continent to report a confirmed case, and the second in the Middle East region, after the United Arab Emirates at the end of last month diagnosed its first cases.

& # 39; Serious threat & # 39;

Officially known as COVID-19, the virus was first detected in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province in central China, in December last year.

So far, it has killed almost 1,400 people and infected almost 65,000 more worldwide.

There have been three deaths outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong, one in Philippines and the most recent in Japan.

More than two dozen countries they have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the virus represents a "serious threat,quot; to the world.