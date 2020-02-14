Don't forget the Uyghurs in the midst of the coronavirus crisis | Coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTML7b6f1eadd2bff987fc46518d61ed9ff811% %MINIFYHTML7b6f1eadd2bff987fc46518d61ed9ff812%

When a people is subject to the most unimaginable forms of cruelty at the hands of a brutal regime and the prominent world powers are not willing to take meaningful measures to stop that cruelty, where and what do they turn to? When a tragedy hits the government that abused them, could they be excused for believing it is a divine intervention?

The greatest mass atrocity that occurs in the world today, unfortunately, speaks of this sad reality.

The Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkish minorities in China are undergoing the most brutal forms of oppression and the so-called "re-education camps,quot; of the Chinese government are hiding more than a million of them.

To counter any criticism of its treatment of the Uyghurs, China has used a language of "de-radicalization,quot; that repressive governments have normalized throughout the world to mask their own policies of death and destruction.

While other groups that suffer under inhuman policies, whether at the hands of their own governments or others, are often defended by a competitive force and earn some profits while used as political football, Uyghurs do not seem to qualify even for that. .

Last month, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, signed a new trade agreement with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, ending the two-year trade war between the two superpowers and making his administration less willing to customary to mention the serious human rights violations. Committed by the Asian giant.

While the majority of Muslim minorities oppressed by non-Muslim nations sometimes, although decreasingly, receive support, charity or at least some service from the lips of Muslim-majority countries, the Uyghurs did not get any of that either.

Days later, a group of 22 nations signed a letter addressed to the president of the UN Human Rights Council and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights asking China to close its detention camps in Xinjiang, a group of 37 countries, many with overwhelmingly Muslim populations, presented a similar letter in defense of China's policies. In the second letter, the signatories expressed their opposition to "politicize human rights,quot; and reiterated China's defense of what it calls "vocational training and education centers."

The biggest explanation for this behavior, apart from the general decline in all forms of Muslim solidarity, is China's economic strangulation in the Muslim world. The majority of Muslim governments that depend politically on the protection of the United States depend on China for their economic survival. Since Beijing is known for not criticizing its human rights record, censoring China for its treatment of the Uyghurs simply has an economic cost that is too high for most Muslim nations.

As a result of all this, the world remains largely mute in the face of the plight of the Uyghurs, and their suffering is only mentioned in occasional news reports from some media organizations.

In December, while the world continued to turn a blind eye to the plight of the Uyghur community, an outbreak of coronavirus began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. In a few months, the deadly virus infected tens of thousands of people in mainland China, killing more than 1,000 people.

As the epidemic made headlines around the world, and the international community made the outbreak its top priority, a debate arose between Muslims and especially Uyghurs: could it be God's punishment for China and the horrible treatment of the world for Uighur Muslims?

Before writing another sentence, I need to emphasize that this article is not an attempt at whataboutery. I am not trying to minimize the death of more than 1,000 people or the threat that the virus poses to the world. I simply try to explain why an increasing number of Muslims, and especially the Uyghurs, wonder if the outbreak is a divine intervention.

While many have been exposed to this debate only through social networks, I actually had the opportunity to talk to the same Uyghurs about it. They told me how their relatives and loved ones disappeared in the internment camps of China. They told me how they felt completely abandoned by the world powers, especially the Muslim ones. And they admitted that when the epidemic began, they felt deep down that it could be a divine help for them. They said they couldn't help feeling that way even though they know that making that determination is theologically flawed.

In Islam, God determines what, who and how he punishes in a way that only he knows, and to think about the divine intention is to claim access to the unique knowledge of God, which no one can. We also argue that what can be a punishment for some, could be a reward for others.

Some told me they feel sorry for Muslims and innocent people of other religions suffering in Wuhan, but expect China to collapse economically and politically for their crimes. And all the Uyghurs I have spoken with have agreed that apathy towards tragedy, which they have suffered most as a result, is not only anti-Islamic but ruthless.

But as we emphasize the non-Islamic nature of such claims and feelings, we should not ignore the injustices that aroused these feelings in the first place.

Why are Uyghurs being consumed in hospitalization camps without receiving the same level of support as people infected with the coronavirus? Why does the suffering of the Uyghurs receive only a fraction of the media coverage that victims of the epidemic receive? Is it just because the virus has the potential to spread throughout the world and infect others, or is there a more sinister reason why the world does not seem to care about Uyghurs?

Much of what ordinary Chinese are experiencing now as a result of the outbreak is similar to what the Uyghurs have been experiencing for a long time at the hands of the Chinese government.

Before anyone was quarantined by coronavirus, the Uyghurs were quarantined by the Chinese government, first in their homes and neighborhoods, then in literal concentration camps.

Before the Chinese were forced to cover their faces with masks due to the virus, hijabs and niqabs were removed from the heads and faces of Uyghur women.

Before the coronavirus spread throughout China, jeopardizing the freedom, health and well-being of millions of innocent people, millions of innocent Uighurs were already being jailed, tortured and killed because they had the "virus,quot; of Islam.

And long before it was suspected that the Chinese government was hiding the number of deaths and infections confirmed to carefully control the narrative about the coronavirus, it was covering up its systematic abuse of the Uyghurs.

However, the same international community that quickly joined together to work to end the devastation caused by the virus and alleviate the suffering of its victims, did almost nothing to stop the suffering of the Uyghurs.

The coronavirus epidemic is undoubtedly a horrible tragedy that has caused more than 1,000 deaths in China, and can cause even more devastation elsewhere in the future. It is no small matter, and our hearts must be with the families of those left behind, as well as with people who still live in fear that they or their loved ones may get the virus soon. We should do everything possible to contain the virus and encourage our leaders to take steps to end this crisis as soon as possible.

But we should also understand the feelings of the Uyghurs who are now forced to observe the spill of support, in part, towards the government that abused them. They are simply trying to accept a reality in which their tragedy is ignored but the tragedy of their oppressors remains in the headlines.

While it is incorrect to speak definitively of God's will in any matter, let alone a devastating outbreak of disease that indiscriminately affects millions of people, we can certainly try to understand why Uyghurs cannot help feeling that way.

In addition, as we are concerned about the spread of the virus, we should spend a minute thinking about how this new tragedy can affect the Uyghurs themselves. After all, if the coronavirus were to spread through the narrow, narrow camps with dozens of Uyghurs, it is almost certain that we would never know the full extent of its devastation.

