Dont & # 39; a Hightower announces that he expects his first child

Dont’a Hightower made an important announcement on Friday (don't worry, Patriots fans, he won't leave New England).

The Patriots linebacker is waiting for his first child.

Hightower made the announcement in an Instagram post on Friday.

"July 2020 #babyboom," Hightower wrote with an attached photo of him hugging his girlfriend, Morgan Hart.

Hightower received congratulations from many of his Patriots teammates, including Tom Brady.

"Yes !!!!!!! Congratulations !!!!!!!" Brady commented with a heart emoji.

Cornerback Jason McCourty, who is obviously Devin McCourty's twin brother, left a joke message for Hightower.

"Congratulations brother, that would be silly if you had little twins booming hahaha," McCourty joked.

Since the baby's due date is July, the Patriots shouldn't have to worry about their star linebacker getting lost at any time during the season.