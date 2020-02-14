Does Ethiopia slide back under Abiy Ahmed? The | Abiy Ahmed

In this episode of In the front, we challenge Lencho Bati, an advisor to the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s office on Abiy AhmedThe controversial handling of the protests and asking why the Nobel Prize is so shy before the media.

And we talked with two Bollywood legends about why so many celebrities in India are not speaking against the hardline Hindu nationalism brand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Did Abiy from Ethiopia receive the Nobel Prize too soon?

In 2018, Abiy became Prime Minister of Ethiopia after the protests caused the ruling coalition to reorganize and withdraw the ruling party from power after almost 30 years of authoritarian rule.

In addition to extensive political and economic reforms, Abiy released political prisoners and made a peace agreement with neighboring Eritrea, ending two decades of hostility. For this, he won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

But under his government, protesters have been jailed, the Internet has been blocked and a new law has just been passed that could imprison people whose online publications cause riots.

However, Lencho Bati, senior advisor to the prime minister's office, says Abiy’s government has done nothing wrong.

"All the oppositions, armed and peaceful, are invited to return, so the political space is wide and everyone is in the country, registering and campaigning," Bati said.

Abiy’s tenure has also been plagued by ethnic conflicts, with hundreds of thousands of people internally displaced. However, Bati says the current government is not to blame.

"The Ethiopians used to live together peacefully. This is politically devised, agitated from behind to sabotage the reforms," ​​Bati said.

"The overthrown elites, the people who enjoyed privileges for 27 years, want to make sure this process is sabotaged," he added.

Perhaps the most radical of Abiy’s reforms is the dissolution of the ruling coalition and the merger of several parties to form the Prosperity Party.

The Prosperity Party has its critics, including some of Abiy's allies: His own defense minister, Lemma Megersa, said the creation of the party "is not timely as there are many dangers."

But Bati says that the creation of the Prosperity Party is a positive movement.

"Peace and stability is the hot topic, there is no doubt about it. The prime minister liberalized the political space, all the oppositions are invited, including those in armed struggle. Those who were in prison were released and now the space politician is free, "said Lencho.

The protagonist of this week is a senior advisor to the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Lencho Bati.

Is Bollywood complicit in pushing the right-wing agenda of Modi?

The incorporation of a hardline brand of Hindu nationalism, lynchings of the mafia, attacks on students and an escalation in hate crimes: all have become characteristics of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

However, most celebrities have been reluctant to speak against the prime minister's policy. Bollywood composer and poet Javed Akhtar is one of the few who is raising his voice.

He believes that Modi is a fascist.

"Of course it is, I mean the fascists have no horns on their heads," said Akhtar. "The moment you hate wholesale people, you are fascist."

Bollywood director and producer Mahesh Bhatt says that Muslims and other minorities in India have never felt more insecure and believes that the media has played a key role in fueling anti-Muslim sentiment.

"I mean, that kind of fear has been created, structured day after day … flexible channels are working all day to create, the & # 39; other & # 39;" he said.

But when it comes to Bollywood and Modi, many stars seem to support the prime minister, or at least they refuse to criticize him. Bhatt says that fear is the culprit.

"They feel very vulnerable, but the explosive silence speaks for itself, that these people are afraid to say what they think, even if they feel completely different from what they are running in private," he said.

Akhtar agrees that people are afraid to speak, but he also says that Bollywood's influence is very exaggerated.

"The influence of theater or cinema is very exaggerated. No country can claim that a revolution or a great social change entered that society due to a movie," said Akhtar.

Bhatt said that if books or movies could change a nation, India would have already become a paradise.

"On the ground, I think there are other more serious things that ultimately decide which particular party will govern us. And the filmmakers or actors and actresses … have a very limited role in creating the atmosphere," Bhatt said.

This week In the frontBollywood heavyweights Mahesh Bhatt and Javed Akhtar discuss the role of the film industry in speaking out against the hard-line Hindu nationalism in Modi India.

