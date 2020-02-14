Detroit's 4 best bakeries – Up News Info Detroit

February 12, 2020

Are you looking to try the best bakeries?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best bakeries in Detroit, using the data from Yelp and our own secret sauce to produce an orderly list of where to meet your needs.

Consumers in the Detroit area historically spend more in the winter in food and beverage stores than in any other season of the year, according to local business transaction data from Womply, a software provider that also offers business advertising ideas. The average amount spent per customer transaction at food and beverage stores in the Detroit area increased to $ 19 for the metropolitan area in the winter of last year, 3% more than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers analyzes based on data from local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can give Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

1. Sheila's bakery

The first on the list is Sheila's bakery. Located at 2142 Springwells St. in Springwells, the bakery, which offers cakes, cookies and more, is the best-rated bakery in Detroit, with five stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.

2. Avalon International Breads

The following is Midtown Avalon International Breads, located at 422 W. Willis St. With 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sister Pie

The Sister Pie of West Village, located at 8066 Kercheval St., is another of the best options, with Yelpers giving the bakery, offering desserts, coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars from 271 reviews.

4. Cannelle Matt Knio

Cannelle Matt Knio, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and sandwiches located downtown, is another well-liked place, with 4.5 stars from 95 Yelp reviews. Head to 45 Grand River Ave. to see for yourself

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more information about what we are doing. Do you have thoughts Go here to share your comments.