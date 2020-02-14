Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gathers his followers in Mesquite and predicts the victory of the super Tuesday in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Bernie Sanders gathered his supporters at the Mesquite Arena on Friday night.

In an interview with Up News Info 11, shortly before the event, Sanders predicted that he will win the Texas primary on Super Tuesday, March 3.

When asked how he will do it given his tight career with Pete Buttigieg and the fact that Mike Bloomberg is spending millions of dollars on television commercials in Texas, Sanders said: "Well, we're not going to spend more than Bloomberg. I think the people understand deep down in their hearts that it's not about billionaires buying an election and that's what they are doing. "

Sanders' campaign says that almost 5,400 supporters showed up at the Mesquite Arena.

He pressed for his proposals to face climate change aggressively and take on the oil and gas industry, Medicare for all, and free tuition to public universities.

Some Democrats say they are concerned that Bernie Sanders describes himself as a Socialist Democrat.

Up News Info 11 political reporter Jack Fink: "What do you say to the true Democratic voters, not the party leaders who are really worried that you are too left to win a coalition broad enough to defeat President Trump?"

Senator Bernie Sanders: "What I am saying is to beat Donald Trump, we are going to need the most voter participation in the history of this country." Our campaign is in a position to do that. "

Sanders said at the end of the day that he believes the moderates will join him to defeat President Trump.

Trump's campaign calls Sanders a radical socialist.

A new Texas survey conducted on Friday by UT and the Texas Tribune shows Sanders first, two points ahead of Joe Biden.

