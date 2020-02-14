Delighted family suffering from paralyzing drought observes how water flows

A family has seen with delight how a river bed affected by drought is filled with water for the first time in years.

Gilgandra residents gathered on the Castlereagh River, which runs through the center-west of New South Wales, to capture the moment when rainwater flooded the arid entrance on Monday.

The video, taken by a mother standing at the edge of the riverbank, shows that the stream slowly begins to swell in the distance.

"Mom is so close now," the young woman said enthusiastically.

You can see the girl, a boy and a man walking closer to wait and see how it drips towards them, accelerating.

"There is a fish there, Daz," the woman calls the man, before drawing her daughter's attention.

Go and grab it Indie. Great tent & # 39 ;, she says.

The girl runs with joy to meet the running water while running through the stream.

The family is amazed to see that the width of the water gets thicker as it rushes beyond them, and continues to replenish the empty channel.

"We will be on an island here in a minute, she is starting to run over there," says the mother.

"Twenty-four years of inactivity," jokes a man.

Worth the wait, right? Another woman responds.

The video was posted on YouTube on Thursday, accumulating almost 300 views in one day.

In the days before the storm surge, Gilgandra received 52 mm of rain.

The river has not run since 2016 while NSW fights against one of the worst droughts in history.