Daytona 500 weather: is there rain in the forecast and will it affect the NASCAR race in 2020?

There always seems to be a chance of rain in Daytona Beach. That is the case once again this weekend, and there is a possibility that you can interrupt the 500 Daytona Miles.

The race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and although most are optimistic about the conditions this weekend, forecasts indicate a partly cloudy weather throughout the day with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

According to weather.com, NASCAR fans can expect intervals of clouds and sun in the morning with a 20 percent chance of rain. However, it increases up to a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon and at night, as more clouds get closer throughout the day.

AccuWeather projects a 52 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, requesting one or two showers throughout the day and a shower at night.

"For Sunday's big race, fans can expect a mixture of clouds and sun high with temperatures in the mid-70s for the start of the race," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Carl Erickson. "Fans will want to make sure they have sunglasses and sunscreen on hand."

On Thursday, a torrential rain delayed the start of the first race in the Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona International Speedway, a set of qualifying races that decided the starting order for Sunday's race.

Rain of any kind is never a good sign for racing, as NASCAR drivers often use more slippery tires struggling to gain traction, which causes them to slip when it rains on the track. If it starts to rain during a race, the red flag will rise and the race will be put on hold until the rain stops and the track can dry. If the rain persists, which seems unlikely on Sunday due to current forecasts, races may be delayed for hours or even postponed the next day.