David Feldman talks about the growth of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the company's future

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship presents its first 2020 event with BKFC 10 of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The main event features former Bellator middleweight champion Héctor Lombard, facing David Mundell.

%MINIFYHTML295018e9363570b4e7ed92023aec8cbb11% %MINIFYHTML295018e9363570b4e7ed92023aec8cbb12%

Before the show takes place, BKFC President David Feldman sat down with Sporting News to look back at 2019, the growth of the organization and what kind of competitors it is trying to attract.

(Editor's note: this interview was edited for its length and clarity).

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Sport News: How would you characterize 2019 for the company?

David Feldman: It was a year of construction. It was a year that went around the corner. It was a decisive year for us. And I think it puts us in a semi-mainstream world of combat sports right now. I think that by the end of 2020, in mid-2021, it is where we become a legitimate player in combat sports.

SN: What event do you think was the turning point for the company in 2019? Because for me, it was Paulie Malignaggi's fight against Artem Lobov that people really began to know about BKFC.

DF: I think it was actually Artem Lobov's fight against Jason Knight. He made everyone talk because it was an incredible war, and that fight went out, the images went viral. And I think it opened the eyes of people where people said, "Wow, this is something."

So yes, Malignaggi vs. Lobov really turned us around in getting into the world of boxing and the world of mixed martial arts and putting ourselves in that general category where some people said it was the biggest fight of the summer for 2019.

SN: Were you surprised by the success not only of that event but of the whole year?

DF: I mean, in all honesty, this is what we imagine. We just don't imagine it so fast. We believe that we are about two years ahead of the plan at this time. We are growing exponentially, just much faster than we thought we were going to be. The popularity is in the clouds. We never thought it was going to come so fast, but it did. I think everyone in the company expected me to get there, but I never thought it would be so fast.

SN: How do you moderate everyone's expectations when you get great success because everyone wants to go bigger and bigger?

DF: It is the growth of sport. We know what fans want. And we have always given fans what they want. And that is not a unilateral fight, nothing unequal, but very competitive fights. We have always given fans and will continue to do so. And by incorporating some of these larger names, we will have more and more names by the end of the year. We're going to do a great fight of MMA and boxing again in 2020. And you know, it's hard. I will not lie to you. It's hard because every time the bar gets a little higher.

SN: What was the biggest challenge in 2019 that you could learn from and not make the same mistake, say in 2020?

DN: I think that when you get into all this, we think that the payment per vision was, you know, "everyone will see it in the payment by vision,quot;. Then, they hit us in the face like, "Wow, people illegally flowed from pay-per-view, and we had nothing." We had no idea about that. So, I think just fight that and find different platforms. We have two major platform or network agreements in discussions at this time and we hope to close that in the next 30 to 60 days. I think that really surprised us was how much he hacked the pay-per-view and how to fight it.

SN: I remember that when we talked last year, you were only in Wyoming and Mississippi. Now, you are also doing events in Florida. What does it mean to you that you are beginning to expand to different states?

DF: It is phenomenal for us because every time we grow this new territory. We make local fans and the local community participate. Right now, we are doing Florida again. And then, next month, we do Wichita, Kansas. The next month we do Birmingham, Alabama, then the next month we will return here (Ft. Lauderdale) for a great event on May 16. And then June, we will actually go to London, England and in July, we will be at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in New York.

So, that's just one step to get to New York. Therefore, we are really expanding this at a very nice pace for us. What is so important is that these local fans can now say that they have become fans and, hopefully, buy the PPV and see any platform we are in the future.

SN: What are the target states that you want to regulate this year?

DF: I mean, everyone wants Nevada. But I see it a little later because we have to show ourselves a little more. We are the new boy in the block. We have to show them that we really mean business and that we are sustainable. We are doing everything right. We would love to be in Nevada and New York.

New York is great for us. So, I think we're going to get one of two much faster than the other.

SN: What are the types of fighters you are looking to bring? Did you bring Paulie Malignaggi and Ishe Smith from the world of boxing and different notable types of UFC and Bellator from the world of MMA? Are you looking to expand to kickboxing and possibly jiu jitsu?

DF: I think kickboxing could be one, but not jujitsu. We are signing these guys who are bigger names, and they are attracting a lot of notoriety, a lot of media, a lot of press and a lot of fanfare for the show. And in the same programs where we are building our billboard, we are building our future stars.

So, you know, it's a two way thing we are doing to develop this company at this time. And it is working. So we will go from anywhere, but they have to be able to fight.