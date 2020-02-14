Dave Watson, former England captain, diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9415dcc4199495b26c54f698a144817911% %MINIFYHTML9415dcc4199495b26c54f698a144817912%

Penny Watson says that "many head injuries, including severe concussions and repeated course of the ball," are to blame





Former England captain Dave Watson has a neurodegenerative disease that was "most likely,quot; caused by head injuries and repeated headaches during his playing days, his wife said in a statement.

Penny Watson says the 73-year-old man's consultant thinks it is "most likely chronic traumatic encephalopathy," the disease determined as the cause of the death of former West Brom striker Jeff Astle in 2002.

Watson shined when Sunderland won the FA Cup in 1973 and helped Manchester City achieve the glory of the League Cup three years later in a race that saw him play for a variety of clubs and represent his country 65 times.

The former defender will be included in the Sunderland Hall of Fame next month, before which his wife Penny has revealed that he is dealing with a neurodegenerative disease.

"Now it seems to be the right time to inform you that for several years my husband Dave Watson, former England player and international soccer captain, has been fighting a neurodegenerative disease," she said.

"Your consultant has concluded that the condition that Dave is now living with is very likely to be chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), probably caused by Dave's many head injuries, including severe concussions and repeated course of ball,quot;.

Dave Watson played for England 65 times

"Dave has good days and bad days. He strives to continue living and enjoying a normal life, the best possible, however, almost every day we face a new challenge."

"If you meet him at a game or another place, don't be afraid to interact with him. Understand that he may not be able to talk the way he once did, but he still loves to talk about football and share a laugh

"Please be considered if you are having a bad day and are struggling. This disease plays tricks in your memory, so you may not be able to remember accurately, and you may find a challenge to sign autographs."

"The last thing Dave wants is to be treated with pity. He has always been a fighter, as you know you saw him play, but this is a battle that Dave can't win."

"Although things did not end as we both planned, Dave does not regret pursuing his passion, doing what he loved: playing football."

Dave Watson won the League Cup with Manchester City in 1976

"We will not do interviews at this time and we hope they respect that decision."

Watson represented Sunderland, Manchester City, Werder Bremen, Southampton and Stoke during his time as an England player, having debuted in a friendly against Portugal in 1974 at the age of 27.

The Nottinghamshire-born defender was 35 when he won his 65th and last cap.

In October, a study commissioned by the Football Association and the Association of Professional Footballers found that former soccer players are approximately three and a half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than the general population.

The first part of the FIELD study, conducted by the University of Glasgow, evaluated the medical records of 7,676 men who played professional football in Scotland between 1900 and 1976.

This week, the head of medicine at FA, Dr. Charlotte Cowie, said that the reasons why footballers are at greater risk will be the main focus of future research.

The FA will set age-appropriate limits on the number of headlines under 18 in training.

It is understood that the guidelines, which have not yet been finalized, will impose some restrictions on the direction in youth football in England to address health fears related to the impact of the balls.