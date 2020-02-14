Danny Rose: Steve Bruce challenges Newcastle borrower to prove his skeptics are wrong Football news

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Super Sunday starting at 4pm in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 4.30 p.m.





Newcastle signed with Rose of Tottenham until the end of the season

Steve Bruce has challenged Danny Rose to prove that Newcastle achieved a coup d'etat in January to land him while trying to make his way in the England team for the 2020 Eurocup.

The 29-year-old arrived at St James & # 39; Park borrowed for the rest of the season at the end of last month, as he had little doubt that it was a surplus for the requirements of Tottenham head coach José Mourinho.

Bruce was delighted to have captured a man who started his country's 4-0 qualifying victory over Bulgaria in September and the 2-1 defeat in the Czech Republic in October, and who has high hopes for a place in Gareth's team Southgate this summer.

"I think it was common knowledge that things were not badly done two or three weeks before. You are always monitoring a situation like that," he said.

"There are probably one or two in each club, here are (Jack) Colback and (Henri) Saivet, for example. You control it."

"What helped tremendously was that Danny was a boy from the north, and he wants to play. It became very easy. The player was very good for Tottenham's requirements."

"It was not as difficult as (the end of Inter Milan, Valentino) Lázaro, where we have to beat eight or 10 (clubs). Danny wanted to be here and that helped.

"I hope he was one of the best in the transfer window. He wants to play. He wants to join the England team. He has not had any problems. He has fit well. He has trained well and worked hard."

Rose made her Newcastle debut as a substitute in a fortuitous 0-0 draw at home with Norwich on February 1 and will expect a first start at the Spurs Arsenal in North London on Sunday.

To do so, he will have to displace Matt Ritchie, who has resumed his role as a left back since his return from an injury, although Rose's arrival could see him return to a more accustomed position in the midfield.

When asked about the dilemma, Bruce said: "My job is to improve ourselves. That is hard work, but I prefer to have that nothing to choose from, which has been the case for the last 10 or 12 weeks."