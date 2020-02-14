Dallas County Jail Prisoners Break Dance Movements on Valentine's Day – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Some inmates in the Dallas County jail found some freedom while they were behind bars through expressive dancing on Valentine's Day.

As part of the One Billion Rising campaign, women in jail joined people from all over the world who rose through the dance to celebrate that they had not been defeated by violence.

One of the inmates told Up News Info 11 that she is dancing on behalf of all women and men.

"It is not a prejudice, it does not see color, it does not see a man or a woman. Abuse is abuse, so for me I am fighting for all those who have had to deal with it and raise awareness and end it," said Elisa Sánchez .

According to One Billion Rising, one in three women worldwide will be beaten or sexually assaulted.

Friday's jail event is part of a program that helps inmates prepare to join society and increase their chances of success.