Dakota Johnson directs boyfriend Chris Martin in the new Coldplay video

the 50 shades of gray alum put on her principal's hat for ColdplayThe music video "Cry, Cry, Cry,quot;, which premiered on Friday. The actress co-directed the romantic music video of her boyfriend with Cory Bailey. Heavy dance production was choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall, and his arrival on Valentine's Day could not be more timely.
Martin and the rest of the Coldplay team serve as a band in a dance in the video while a couple walks through life together. The couple begins as hopeful and cheerful teenagers who share a romantic night before becoming adults. At the end of the video, they have become a touching elderly couple who continue to dance together.
The story is about the couple who work through the obstacles of life side by side and hug when they cry. Yes, it will make you feel good. No, you are not ready. And the fact that Martin and Johnson worked together on this makes it even more dazzling.
In the song (which sounds like a delicious 50s doo-wop ballad and comes from the group's album Everyday life), Martin sings: "In a book about the world / Called luminous things / There are trees and flowers growing / While Jizo Bodhisattva sings.
As he continues, "When you cry, you cry, you cry, baby / When you cry, you cry, you cry / When you cry, you cry, you cry, baby / I will be by your side."
Then, the singer "Fix You,quot; sings: "I don't want to hurt each other / Or we hurt others / We don't want to feel what they don't know / We're together in this, baby / We're like singing is raining / So never, never, never let you go. "
He continues singing about his dedication to his lover when he repeats the chorus.
And then close the song with the dream line, "Because your miracles outnumber all the stars in the sky."
We are not crying, you are crying. Happy Valentine's day to all.
