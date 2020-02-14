Dakota Johnson directs boyfriend Chris Martin in the new Coldplay video

Dakota JohnsonY Chris Martin They are about to make you cry, cry, cry.

the 50 shades of gray alum put on her principal's hat for ColdplayThe music video "Cry, Cry, Cry,quot;, which premiered on Friday. The actress co-directed the romantic music video of her boyfriend with Cory Bailey. Heavy dance production was choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall, and his arrival on Valentine's Day could not be more timely.

Martin and the rest of the Coldplay team serve as a band in a dance in the video while a couple walks through life together. The couple begins as hopeful and cheerful teenagers who share a romantic night before becoming adults. At the end of the video, they have become a touching elderly couple who continue to dance together.

The story is about the couple who work through the obstacles of life side by side and hug when they cry. Yes, it will make you feel good. No, you are not ready. And the fact that Martin and Johnson worked together on this makes it even more dazzling.