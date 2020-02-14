Daily life in the time of Boko Haram | Nigeria

I took this photo at Eid 2016 in a zoo in my hometown of Maiduguri, Nigeria. Every time I look at this picture, it gives me joy and sadness.

It shows the vitality of our fashion, the daring makeup with which one experiences in his adolescence, but also means the ability of the human spirit to fight against a feeling of despair and helplessness and hope.

It reminds me of the many Eids that I passed as a child and takes me to a time when our people lived without fear.

I was born and raised in Maiduguri, a city of approximately two million people in the state of Borno, in northeastern Nigeria. I had a happy childhood, surrounded by an extended family, living in a complex that my grandfather built for his children and his wives. There were fights, but we depended on each other.

Eid was the occasion that always united us.

Families prepared for weeks. Tailors would be overwhelmed with requests for elaborate dresses, tight designs in lace and atampa. My sister and I wear coordinated colored Eid suits for most of our youth. On Eid's morning, children wandered the streets, wearing their best costumes, bringing food to the neighbors.

They also took photos with their friends in photography studios, wanting to etherify these memories. My cousin still has an old studio photo of us and two other cousins, all with fine 90s style eyebrows and bright lip gloss.

During the three days of Eid, Sanda Kyarimi, the zoo, became the ideal place for young people from certain communities to meet and mingle. It is one of the few attractions in the city, although there are few animals to see: an elephant, some monkeys, a snake and an antelope.

Groups of friends at the zoo were famous for dressing up. The boys emulated the rappers, and the girls used more traditional designs. They were going to eclipse each other, know their potential "catch,quot;, make picnics and ice cream.

There were durbars for public entertainment in the Shehu Palace, the highly respected traditional ruler, and music and dancing in many neighborhoods. The royal entourage would ride through the neighborhoods of Maiduguri in a decadent display of riding on their way to the mosque for Eid's prayers.

We were a quiet town and Eid was the party we expected, with their dances, dresses and freedom. We could never have imagined that everything would stop for almost eight years, a period full of fear, murder and trauma.

Everything changed

On a quiet morning in June 2009, I woke up to what sounded like fireworks. I went out to the complex of our family home to find everyone watching the frenzy of the neighbors who were leaving, afraid of the violence that had broken out. Boko Haram, a group of violent young conservatives whose members had seen preaching in the neighborhood during a night walk, had attacked the prison next to our house, freeing its members.

A confrontation between his fighters and the Nigerian police, which I thought would last some day, intensified with the assassination of the group leader Mohammed Yusuf to a ten-year conflict that would devastate our city and state. Boko Haram has been much more destructive than anyone could have imagined.

They have burned parts of Borno and neighboring states to the ground. They have attacked hospitals, churches, mosques and main roads that connect Borno with other northern states. The suicide bombers would reach the markets and detonate. The village schools were assaulted and the children kidnapped.

More than three million people have been displaced in West Africa, tens of thousands of people dead, and communities continue to flee through Nigeria and neighboring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

In Maiduguri, we were in limbo for almost eight years. Eid celebrations, weddings, funerals, sports activities and many other events stopped or continued in silence, full of tension. Photography studios almost died out. People tried to survive bombs and bullets.

As a project assistant with a local non-profit organization, I met children in camps for internally displaced persons and in clinics to treat malnutrition. Many had lost parents and other family members. It was hard to see a childhood marked by suffering, such a sharp contrast to my own idyllic education.

In 2013, I moved to London to study public health. I was in blame for being privileged enough to leave, and sadness while obsessively watching my hometown in the news. Long walks took me to the Imperial War Museum, where the experiences of ordinary people in conflict are documented. At Tate Modern, I saw the power of telling stories through documentary photography by Richard Sandler in the New York subway.

After a class on the use of means for health, I bought a camera. At the end of 2015, I came home to document our stories.

Children followed

I photographed Maiduguri, places, people and their stories. I walked with my camera in an atmosphere of insecurity.

And wherever I went, the children followed me. They wanted to be photographed. Many were displaced in camps or on the streets, but they were happy, exuberant, despite the difficulties. I focused my lens on their experiences, on being a child in this crisis and still being able to find moments of joy.

In 2016, we were finally able to celebrate Eid without fear of the attacks, which decreased when military efforts increased with Muhammadu Buhari's inauguration as president. The studies were reopened. Many went out to celebrate, although it was no longer the Eid we had met with durbars and a royal parade.

The zoo, after being silent for many Eids, attracted crowds once again. I went there wanting to photograph groups of friends dressed in matching colors, and others influenced by boybands like Westlife. Young people dressed to impress their friends, girlfriends and boyfriends.

In this photo, two young girls with brightly colored dresses, 60s-style head wraps and bold makeup make a pose. It is one of the many portraits I took for a series called Eid Fashion.

The girls in this photo remind me of my younger years: bright colors, matching outfits and the free spirit of youth. They remind me of the picture I took with my cousins.

This image breaks my heart and repairs it at the same time. Everyone, rich or poor, has been affected by the conflict. Many children I see in Borno are dealing with missing parents, interrupted schooling and endless stories of kidnapping and torture.

The children only have a few days for Eid to momentarily forget the many tragedies inflicted by an endless conflict. This photo illustrates how we celebrate being alive in the energetic way that we observe a prominent Islamic holiday. This image tells me not only to live the present but to enjoy it, well dressed and to the fullest, because who knows what tomorrow will bring?

Every Eid, I go to the zoo to photograph childhood. I want to eternalize these moments as we did when I was growing up. But I get paralyzed by sadness and always think: When will this conflict end? This is not what childhood should be.