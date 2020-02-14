Dagginess as an Australian asset

Australia's letter It is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's number is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australian office.
When I left my five-year publication as a restaurant critic for LA Weekly in 2017 to return to Australia, the final review I presented was for a restaurant called Vespertine, an immersive experience in a multi-story glass building that is so much performance art As is restaurant.
That description may sound familiar to anyone who has read my Australia Rates column this week, a review of the Arenberg Cube in McLaren Vale, South Australia. I thought a lot about Vespertine while considering the Arenberg cube. The two restaurants have many similarities: both are inspired, and in fact are inseparable from, the architecture of the buildings in which they are located, and both invite us to experience dinner (or, in the case of the Arenberg Cube, lunch ) much more than a meal.
Vespertine's most notable defect is undoubtedly its rigid seriousness. Atonal's music rumbles while smiling waiters with dark-colored sacks deliver absurd dishes, without giving clues that they understand the absurdity of the surroundings and the situation. The cube d'Arenberg, on the other hand, delights in its own nonsense and sense of fun. And challenge the diner to surrender to that joyful madness, or risk losing $ 210 and a few hours on a meal (and an experience) that is as ridiculous as it is delicious.
As I noted in my review of the Cube, the restaurant is largely successful because of that ridiculousness, not in spite of it. I also quoted a neighboring winemaker saying that the Cube would be unbearable if it weren't "daggy."
Daggy is one of those words that, during my fourth century living in the United States, were difficult to explain to American friends. Great but adorable? A little in disrepair but in a human and endearing way? (I recognize that the word conveys slightly distant levels of distance, depending on the geography and social class of the user, but in the northern suburbs of Melbourne, where I grew up, it had a decidedly affectionate connotation.)
In my opinion, humidity is one of Australia's defining strengths. It is certainly a large part of who I am, and that fact made my life difficult in the United States at times. The pressure to be perfect in American culture is real, and I was never interested in conforming to that aspiration. My house was messy, my clothes were from the op store (or second-hand store, as they are known there), my patio was covered with greenery and stained by a clothesline (gasp!).
Those things often got in the way of friendships in the United States. I'm glad to be back in Australia, where it is understood that even if you spend $ 17 million on something, it could still be harmful, and it could be even better for that ineffable and ridiculous quality.
