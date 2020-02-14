Dagginess as an Australian asset

Australia's letter It is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's number is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australian office.

When I left my five-year publication as a restaurant critic for LA Weekly in 2017 to return to Australia, the final review I presented was for a restaurant called Vespertine, an immersive experience in a multi-story glass building that is so much performance art As is restaurant.

That description may sound familiar to anyone who has read my Australia Rates column this week, a review of the Arenberg Cube in McLaren Vale, South Australia. I thought a lot about Vespertine while considering the Arenberg cube. The two restaurants have many similarities: both are inspired, and in fact are inseparable from, the architecture of the buildings in which they are located, and both invite us to experience dinner (or, in the case of the Arenberg Cube, lunch ) much more than a meal.

Vespertine's most notable defect is undoubtedly its rigid seriousness. Atonal's music rumbles while smiling waiters with dark-colored sacks deliver absurd dishes, without giving clues that they understand the absurdity of the surroundings and the situation. The cube d'Arenberg, on the other hand, delights in its own nonsense and sense of fun. And challenge the diner to surrender to that joyful madness, or risk losing $ 210 and a few hours on a meal (and an experience) that is as ridiculous as it is delicious.

As I noted in my review of the Cube, the restaurant is largely successful because of that ridiculousness, not in spite of it. I also quoted a neighboring winemaker saying that the Cube would be unbearable if it weren't "daggy."