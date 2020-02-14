DaBaby responds when the alleged pregnant girl is being dragged online

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Suge & # 39; Breaks his silence, turning to Twitter to make things clear while the woman who claimed to be her former pregnant lover is deceived on the Internet for her appearance.

Up News Info –

Dababy He spoke after a woman stepped forward claiming to be his side girl carrying her son. He responded when one of his Twitter followers mocked the woman, who is known by the name of Latoia Danet on Instagram, for her appearance and compared her to the one-eyed green character of "Monsters inc."

The fan posted Latoia's photo and wrote: "Da baby, the sexiest rapper in the game, right? [Cries] what he is doing to get Mike Wazowski pregnant [confused face] I need answers for everyone [laughs]." In response, the rapper said that Latoia is not his former lover, "[cap] I've never seen a bad day in my life [laughs]."

%MINIFYHTML8576f070e60dcf5f7ed35b2d217a9c3c11% %MINIFYHTML8576f070e60dcf5f7ed35b2d217a9c3c12%

<br />

Then he said in his follow-up message: "You all must learn to be more sensitive to people's feelings on the Internet. I am fine with the MF that are lying about me, it comes with the game. But I hate when the lies put me in a position where I have to hurt someone else’s feelings to clear my name. That’s nothing about the beach. ”

"Not even with a type of motivational speaker s ** t. But you should keep in mind that some people really can't handle all the negative s ** t that come from the [cover] that is posted on the Internet. A MF really gives up to life behind a bull story made by someone who wasn't thinking. "

He continued, "and I would hate to be separated from someone, whether the mind or spirit is screwed because I have to clear my name to prevent my character from being damaged. All of you, ruthless boy."

Latoia has not responded to DaBaby's comments. While the rapper denied that Latoia was his pregnant girl who caused a break between him and his girlfriend MeMe, he did not reveal the identity of his former lover in question.