Couples face a cold and windy weather to tie the knot in Love Park on Valentine's Day – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – It's a popular Valentine's Day tradition: getting married in the famous Love Park in Philadelphia. For some, Valentine's Day can be a great day or a very painful day, but love filled the air on Friday and that is because people are getting married in Love Park.

Three couples decided to get married as part of a Power 99 promotion.

%MINIFYHTML7e0484c4782605034cb45f391eed573911% %MINIFYHTML7e0484c4782605034cb45f391eed573912%

All couples were willing to walk down the hall on an incredibly cold and windy day, including Ameen Rucker and his new girlfriend Devon.

They have been together for 11 years, they have a daughter together and now they are husband and wife.

“We here. This for life is what it is. Until the wheels fall, ”said Ameen Rucker. “This is a significant moment for both of us. It's not what we expected, but it was time and I'm glad it happened. "

"It's different. Normally we don't celebrate Valentine's Day, so it will be a special day for us," Devon Rucker said.

So Ameen and Devon did it, they got married, but there are many others who just try to survive this Valentine's Day.